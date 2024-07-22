Beating The Brakes Off Team USA Head Coach Cheryl Reeve Is A Forever Mission For Olympic Roster Snub Caitlin Clark

Saturday afternoon out in the desert, the WNBA All-Stars shocked Team USA with a 117-109 win in the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game.

There was no shortage of standouts for the WNBA All-Stars as they were led by Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale, who was named MVP after scoring an All-Star Game record 34 points, all which came in the second half.



Rookie of the Year candidate Angel Reese became the first rookie to record a double-double in an All-Star Game scoring 12 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

Then there’s 2024 No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark, who didn’t shoot it well in going 2-9 from the field, including 0 of 7 from three. She did dish out ten assists, a new rookie All-Star Game record. This was done in front of Team USA head coach Cheryl Reeve, who’s been adamant that she’s more than fine with Clark being left off the Olympic roster. In fact, Reeve even seems happy to say it when asked about it.

Cheryl Reeve standing in awe, as Caitlin Clark dissects Team USA. This would make a great poster! pic.twitter.com/0J39rAOGAQ — CMSLA[G]LE (@cm_slagle) July 21, 2024

Clark Shows Out, Now 2-0 Versus Reeve

Ever since the Team USA roster was announced the question has been why was Clark, the WNBA’s biggest star, left off the U.S. team. Reeve hasn’t once cared to answer questions as to why Clark wasn’t chosen. She’s even said while she’s the head coach of the national team, she’s not the chair of the selection committee.

Following Saturday’s loss Reeve was asked if she regretted not having Clark on the team. She responded with a quick and emphatic “no.”

From there she moved on to discuss why the national team struggled so much in the loss. One user on X chopped it to this.

“Cheryl Reeve is 0-2 versus Caitlin Clark.”

Caitlin Clark is 2-0 against Cheryl Reeve since her 2024 Olympic Roster snub. (Photo: Getty Images)

That includes Saturday’s loss and a home loss to the Indiana Fever on July 14, where Clark went for 17 points, 6 assists and three assists in the 81-74 win.



At game’s end Clark got the crowd who’d packed the Target Center to see her to stand and cheer as if the Fever were the home team, much to the chagrin of Reeve, who’s stood in disbelief with her arms folded and that trademark scowl.

ARIKE OGUNBOWALE TONIGHT



• 34 POINTS

• 6 ASSISTS



MVP 🎉



pic.twitter.com/kitNvCc7Ds — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) July 21, 2024

Clark Says Win Isn’t Vindication

Taking the high road as she has all season, Clark says that the WNBA All-Stars winning doesn’t vindicate her being left off the team.

“No, I mean they’re really good,” Clark told reporters after the game. “They have plenty of talent on that team. It was the same four years prior — I’m pretty sure Team WNBA beat Team USA and they were perfectly fine in the Olympics.”

Clark is correct. In 2021 the WNBA All-Stars also beat Team USA, who went on to dominate and win gold in Tokyo.

“I think, if anything, it shows how good this league is,” she added. “It shows how much talent is in this league and how you have to show up and prepare every single night because there are a lot of players that aren’t even here on All-Star weekend that can be here and be in these moments too.”

Clark And Ogunbowale Are Better Than Team USA Guards

If we’re being honest, Clark and Ogunbowale could easily replace any of the current Team USA guards. Clark leads the league in assists, and she had high praise for Ogunbowale, the former Notre Dame standout, who’s third in the league in scoring at (22.3) points per game.

“She is probably the best 1-on-1 player in our league,” Clark said.

While neither will make the trip to Paris, they’re definitely two of the best players in the league, and both should be on the 2028 Olympic team.