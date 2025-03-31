Caitlin Clark’s $366,000 WNBA Rookie Card Breaks Serena Williams’ Record By $100K: Is She The Biggest Brand In Women’s Sports History?

Caitlin Clark’s meteoric rise as a brand that everyone craves just hit another milestone, surpassing Serena Williams, who previously held the record for the most valuable women’s trading card. The “2003 NetPro International Series Apparel Autograph Serena Williams #2A” sold for an astounding $266,400 in May 2022.

Caitlin Clark WNBA Rookie Card Surpasses Serena Williams For Most Valuable Women’s Trading Card

On Saturday, Clark flexed her brand power, eclipsing Williams’ record for the most valuable women’s trading card. Her “2024 Panini Prizm WNBA Signatures Gold Vinyl Signed Rookie Card,” sold for a whopping $366,000.

Caitlin Clark's 2024 Gold Vinyl 1/1 Prizm Autograph card sold tonight at Goldin Auctions for $300K. Making this the most expensive women's basketball card ever & highest-selling card of a female athlete, passing Serena Williams' 2003 Netpro auto card thst sold for… pic.twitter.com/VsQNbeUujl — Dano Mataya (@drmataya) March 30, 2025

Clark also shatters her old record for the most valuable women’s basketball card, previously held by her “Panini Select WNBA gold vinyl card,” also a 1-of-1, which sold for $234,850 in December 2024.

Clark breaks Williams’ record by nearly $100,000. Yet it doesn’t compare to the men’s record, held by the “1952 Topps Mickey Mantle,” which sold for $12.6 million in August 2022.

On Feb. 12, Panini, which currently holds the exclusive trading card licenses for both leagues, released its flagship 2024 Prizm set for the WNBA. Hobby boxes are presently selling for an average of around $1,200 each across retailers, according to Waxstat, which tracks sports card retail prices. Panini’s 2024-25 NBA Prizm set was released on Feb. 19 and the average presale price of a hobby box is currently around $800, according to Waxstat.

Clark’s brand is still hot like fish grease and this recent test of her star power bodes well for the WNBA season, which kicks off for Clark on May 17 against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky.

Clark dazzled the world in her rookie season breaking league records for most assists in a single season and the most points by a rookie.



Caitlin Clark (R) flexed her brand power, eclipsing Serena Williams’ (L) record for having the most valuable women’s trading card. Her “2024 Panini Prizm WNBA Signatures Gold Vinyl Signed Rookie Card,” sold for a whopping $366,000. (Getty Images)

Serena Williams of course is a candidate for most dominant athlete ever and she’s one of the most influential in American history, with the most career wins among women (367) and the most Grand Slam titles (23) in the Open era.

In short order, Clark is raising the stakes when it comes to crossover superstar appeal for women athletes.