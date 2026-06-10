‘Has All The Haters Silent’: Caitlin Clark Fans Are Losing Momentum Trying To Discredit Angel Reese As She Joins Blake Griffin and Shaq On Record-Breaking Run

There hasn’t been much me-bound talk or Angel Reese attacks from the peanut gallery this season. Those past haters of the Atlanta Dream All-Star are running out of ammunition, as Caitlin Clark’s diminished play takes center stage and Reese continues to post double doubles for an 8-3 team that is at the top of the Eastern Conference.

RELATED: “Is The WNBA Rigged Now?” | Caitlin Clark Against Angel Reese Confrontation Is Ratings Gold For ‘W’

Some Chicago Sky fans even had the audacity to believe that the team would be better without its best player. The realtionship between the Sky and Reese deteriorated after the organization proved that it wasn’t equipped to make winning moves and she wanted out. They obliged her and have been on a downward spiral ever since. The players they have brought in, such as Natasha Cloud, have not made a difference.

Once reality set in, it was clear that Reese is a most unique piece for any serious contender and she got her revenge last night against her former team that is struggling at 4-8 and at the bottom of the standings.

Angel Reese Breaks More Records In Win Over Former Team

ATL Barbie returned to Chicago with a statement on Tuesday night, posting 17 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Atlanta Dream to an 82-75 win over her former team.

The two-time All-Star tied former NBA star Blake Griffin for the second-most double-doubles through 75 career games and became the first player (WNBA and NBA) to grab 957 rebounds in that span. Only Shaquille O’Neal had more double-doubles over 75 games over the past 40 seasons.

Angel Reese's 57th double-double is the most through 75 games in WNBA history‼️



Over the last 40 seasons across the NBA and WNBA, only Shaquille O'Neal had more through 75 games 😱 pic.twitter.com/jLkMmZvSb9 — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) June 10, 2026

Angel Reese Is Silencing Caitlin Clark Fans & Haters With Improved Play

Her so-called lack of efficiency is becoming a memory as Reese flexed her improved long-range shooting with a corner three and a game-high +18 plus-minus, highlighting her league-leading rebounding average of 11.7 per game.

As usual, Reese stayed focused on the team win: “It doesn’t matter unless I get a win.”

Certain fans have tried so hard to hate on Reese to boost Clark, but now it’s evident that she’s not in competition with anyone but herself. As Clark’s team struggles to find chemistry and adjust to her tantrums and self-centered ways, Reese has been the ultimate team player and her lunch pail play, leadership and humility has been on full display.

Fans Celebrate Reese’s Latest Double-Double Win For 8-3 Atlanta Dream

It’s weird, because nobody has much to say these days. The Dream keeps winning and Reese keeps breaking records. That’s the sign of a truly impactful player.

Angel Reese tonight 🔥



• 17 points

• 17 REBOUNDS

• 4 assists

• 2 steals pic.twitter.com/rffNplk84g — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) June 10, 2026

“​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Angel Reese cooking on her return to Chicago! 17-17-4-2 with the W and that +18. The board queen stays eating. ATL Barbie built different,” one fan said.

“+18.. unlike Clark who has a negative +/- every game,” added another.

“If only the Sky had a player who could dominate the glass and actually play defense in the post,” added a third fan.

“Beast mode, Angel! 17-17 double-double Board queen eating again. That’s how you dominate,” one netizen celebrated.

“She’s been on the right track the last couple games with her efficiency and shooting/finishing mechanics. If this continues there is no ceiling for how successful she can be….,” one user commented on X.

“ATL Barbie’s success has all the haters silent,” a second user commented.

Caitlin Clark Cult Refuses To Give Reese Her Props

Of course, it crushes certain fans to see that the insults towards Reese and her game is amounting to much of nothing. Any basketball-minded individual knows how special a player she is. But they refuse to give her flowers because they are so obsessed with Clark.

It’s sad for them, but doesn’t change the reality of the situation. Reese is improving and Clark seems to be regressing. It’s actually their worst nightmare come true.

“Don’t forget to mention Reese had more turnovers than FGs or does turnovers only matter when it’s one player,” one commenter said. “I’ve seen pick up games at the park more exciting than this bullshit. At least they got some eye candy on chicago (kardoso),” another hater chimed in.

WNBA fans are gonna lose their minds if Reese keeps improving at this rate in her third season with Clark and the Fever treading water and struggling to win games against mid teams like the Washington Mystics