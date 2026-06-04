‘We Know…He Was a Customer’: Atlanta Dream Angel Reese Calls Cap On Detroit Pistons Star Jalen Duren Ever Being Her Boyfriend

Atlanta Dream star Angel Reese is enjoying her first season in the A. The resounding and defensive menace has helped lead the Dream to a 6-2 record which is currently good enough for second-best in the entire WNBA. On the court Reese is still doing her thing which is rebounding and defending at a high level while also providing the Dream with a much needed inside presence alongside scorers like Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray.

Reese’s intensity and toughness have resonated throughout the entire Dream team. Off the court Reese is romantically involved with Orlando Magic player Wendell Carter Jr., with the big man showing up for many of Reese’s games this season after she did the same for him.

But inquiring minds want to know what happened between her and Detroit Pistons star Jalen Duren.

Her choice of footage of boyfriend Wendell Carter Jr. has fans questioning if there was more to the social media message. https://t.co/iuIUpY18Wz — BET (@BET) April 21, 2026

Rumors Have Long Swirled About Jalen Duren, Wendell Carter Jr., Angel Reese Love Triangle

For months social media has created an entanglement of sorts between Reese, Carter and Duren, and things really went up a notch during the Magic and Pistons epic seven-game series. Reese’s postgame social media post(s), had everyone thinking she was taunting Duren her alleged ex while shouting out her current love interest Carter Jr.

The speculation began in July 2024, when fans noticed Reese and Duren had posted social media updates from what appeared to be the same location. The Chi Barbie turned ATL Barbie must’ve grew tired of hearing this narrative being pushed and came out saying this on a social media post recently.

“& you dumb af to believe this. this is literally AI. and that boy was NEVER my boyfriend so let’s stop running with that too,” Reese wrote in the comments.

Reese with the straight and to the point response, which is pretty much how she plays basketball, pretty exact.

Angel Reese has officially entered the 1,000 WNBA points scored club 💫 pic.twitter.com/AtS3YsEqSP — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 3, 2026

Fans Chime In

It didn’t take long for fans to comment on the polarizing Reese’s statement about her alleged former relationship.

“No you’re his boyfriend.. you da man,” a fan said. “Just blowing your back out,” another fan said. “Just reaping the benefits, I guess,” a fan quipped. “Angel Reese, that boy was never my boyfriend. That’s hilarious,” a fan replied. “We know…he was a customer like all the others,” a fan mentioned.

Angel Reaches Milestones While Duren Set To Cash In

In the Dream’s 91-75 win over the Connecticut Sun, Reese reached a milestone as scored her 1,000th career point, and she did it in style hitting her first three-pointer of the season and with the Dream. She was praised by the league via its X account.

“Give Angel her flowers. Not only her first three pointer with the @AtlantaDream, but ALSO her 1,000th career point in her pro career!”

As for Duren, he’s set to cash in this summer after a breakout career year which saw him make his first All-Star Game while helping lead the Pistons to the best record in the Eastern Conference.

And as far as we know, they’ve never dated and definitely are not dating right now.