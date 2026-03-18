‘Angel Reese Still Can Save Her Reputation’: Caitlin Clark Fans Shock Sports World, Praise Angel Reese After She Helped Caitlin Clark Up In FIBA Win Over Spain

The United States cruised past its toughest test of the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup qualifying tournament Tuesday, disposing of Spain 84-70 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Versatile guard Kahleah Copper (20 points), slick-shooting Kelsey Plum (18 points) and double-double machine Dearica Hamby (14 points) led Team USA’s explosive offense. As a team, the United States shot 47.1 percent from the floor and out-rebounded Spain 42-29.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese played strong supporting roles to fuel the win. Clark shot 2-for-7 for seven points, while Reese finished with four points and eight rebounds.

Angel Reese Extends Helping Hand To Caitlin Clark

There’s no doubt that Angel Reese and Clark have chemistry when on the court together. Narratives about how they don’t like each other were further flamed when Clark appeared to ignore Reese’s attempt to give her dap in a previous FIBA matchup.

Angel Reese helping up Caitlin Clark



Hope this goes viral, too pic.twitter.com/PKhsqwNcuT — Point Made Joshua (@pointmadejosh) March 17, 2026

Despite the 5-0 record and obvious chemistry developing on the team of WNBA All-Stars, fans were still trying to fan the flames of division between the two game-changing stars. Rumors that the two really don’t like each other flourished.

That was until Reese extended her hand to help Clark up as she was shoved to the ground by a Team Spain player and immediately started holding out her hands and yelling at the refs “that’s a foul.”

All talk of Reese and Clark allowing personal feelings to affect how they function on the court has to cease. Reese reached out to Clark, helped her up, settled her down and exhibited the leadership that has garnered her so much respect throughout the league, while being criticized on social media for her ambitious life off the court.

Fans React To Reese Helping Clark Up During FIBA Win Over Spain

“That handshake was a defining moment in women’s hoops,” one fan said. “They’re on the same team and it’s in their interest to work together. Maybe this will be the thing that melts most of the ice between them,” another fan said. “Angel Reese still can save her reputation by doing the right thing. This was one big step,” one Clark fan commented.

Not everyone was happy to see these two ladies getting along and showing class in the heat of battle as teammates. Some weren’t impressed by the gesture and thought the reaction was overblown.

“If CC thinks the WNBA is physical, wait til the Olympics and international play…. She gotta learn to play thru it and stop looking for calls bcuz they won’t come,” one fan said about Clark’s reaction to not getting the foul call. “This is literally normal? Y’all praising Angel for doing something anyone else would do kinda proves her haters right lmao,” one fan complained. Fans Celebrate Reese, Clark Getting Along

Overall, the moment was celebrated as a new beginning in woman’s basketball. This false image of personal dissension between the two women no longer exists

“I remember that clowns tried to create a narrative that Angel Reese hated Caitlin Clark ( at RG3), but they look great as teammates for Team USA. They lie on Angel Reese on a daily. Let these young ladies play basketball,” one fan said “CC, Reese, and Paige are gonna be playing together for a long time. They are the future of USA wbb. I’m all in for it. They are going to be amazing!,” another person gushed. “Exactly. We on the same team we cool. We not on the same team I want to destroy you. Ask MJ about the pistons(bad boys). Society so soft and gentle these days they cry about everything including competitive nature,” a third person commented on X.

Team USA Are Favorites To Win World Cup & 2028 Olympics

As Team USA prepares for the World Cup in September and puts the finishing touches on its roster, fans will continue to watch the mannerisms and actions of the players closely. As far as the business on the court is concerned.

RELATED: ‘It’s The Dream Team White People Don’t Want To See’: Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark Lead USA To Blowout Of New Zealand…Now What?

Team USA women have won 10 Olympic gold medals out of 12 tournaments entered, making it the most successful team in Olympic history. They have swiped 9 of the past 12 World Cup titles, including the last 4.

In this current international landscape where the best WNBA pros compete internationally the team has been virtually unbeatable, winning a record eight consecutive titles in Olympic play, with no Olympic losses since 1992.

Team USA being threatened seriously could happen. France gave them a good run in the Paris Olympics but WNBA star Gabby Williams’ shot at the buzzer that banked in was inside the three-point line and France fell by one point. Don’t expect the same level of competition this season with this Gen Z Dream Team. And if CC and AR are getting along, then nothing can stop this team that Sue Bird has compiled and Kara Lawson is leading.