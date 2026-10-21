‘Thank CC, Sophie, and Lexie’: Caitlin Clark Fans Say Angel Reese Didn’t Really Sell Out State Farm Arena and She’s Riding The ‘Tres Leches’ Wave

Linda Cohn got her answer about the Angel Reese effect. Prior to the ticket sale numbers for Game 3 and 4 at State Farm Arena getting released, Cohn took to her YouTube show to downplay the effect that Reese is having on ticket sales in these WNBA Finals. Cohn chose to compare Reese’s impact to Caitlin Clark’s and insisted that Dream Barbie is not the draw that Nike’s $28 million star is.

Today’s report on ticket sales obliterates Cohn’s wait-and-see attitude toward Reese. Coming off the heels of an historic 30-point, 16 rebound performance in a 79-65 win, recent ticket sales and viewership say she’s a top draw.



The Atlanta Dream have sold out tickets to tonight’s Game 3 at the 17,600-seat State Farm Arena, the team announced today. Angel Reese doubters and Cailin Clark fans refuse to give her credit. (AI/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Dream have sold out tickets to tonight’s Game 3 at the 17,600-seat State Farm Arena, the team announced today. The sellout comes a week after the WNBA rescheduled Games 3 and 4, allowing the Dream to host Finals games at a larger arena than the team’s usual game facility, the 3,500-seat Gateway Center Arena in the Atlanta suburb of College Park.

Angel Reese Brings Record Viewership, Sold Out NBA Arena To WNBA Finals

In addition, Game 1 of the 2026 WNBA Finals between the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries had the highest viewership ever for a WNBA Finals Game 1, averaging 2.1 million viewers on NBC and Peacock (and peaking at 3 million).

The 2.1 million average viewership set an all-time record for a WNBA Finals opening game, topping the previous record of 1.9 million set in 2025. It also marked NBC’s first WNBA Finals broadcast in over two decades and was up 11 percent compared to the previous year’s Game 1.

WNBA Fans Revel In Live Time Rendition Of “Angels’ Revenge”

“Angel cooked you hoes!!!!” one user commented above a photo of Reese sitting on the scorer’s table smiling.

“Wait! This can’t be happening,” one fan said with sarcasm. “those racist fans of Caitlin’s said nobody would attend , they only watched to see Caitlin play. I don’t believe she made it to the playoffs. I should have said Fevers but nope it’s always about Caitlin only.”

Caitlin Clark Fans Refuse To Give Angel Reese any Credit

Caitlin Clark fans and Reese haters were sickened by the news and attempted to spin a false narrative that contradicted the official Nielsen data through MAGA-affiliated accounts aimed at just hating on a sister.

“WNBA Finals Game 1 reportedly recorded its lowest viewership ever as Angel Reese and the Atlanta Dream faced the Golden State Valkyries. Why is the league struggling to attract viewers?” the account captioned above an AI generated photo of Reese.

These are the kinds of ridiculous and vicious attempts to dampen the spirits of the WNBA that Cohn has unfortunately become a part of with her Clark pom-pom twirling and attacks against other players, the league and the former commissioner.

“Silly kids cc is the face of the wnba and the numbers prove it,” one Fever fan wrote in the comments.

“The league purchased 12000 tickets to distribute as a giveaway,” expressed another skeptical Clark fan.

“maga said she cant sell out arenas tho lmao they stay wrong,” one Reese supporter shot back.

Some faithful Fever fans still gave credit for Reese’s success to the white women on ttheir team.

“The Caitlin Clark effect works even when she doesn’t play,” one fan boasted.

“You can thank CC, Sophie, and Lexie,” a netizen quipped.

Linda Cohn Didn’t Believe In ‘Angel Reese Effect’

With Reese swiftly elevating to the main character in the WNBA Finals, Cohn was still moving the goal posts and trying to find a way to discredit Reese’s accomplishments, while keeping Clark at the head of the conversation table.

Cohn took to X to post a video of her opinion over all of the hoopla surrounding Reese driving WNBA finals ticket sales:

“Reese, we all know, has become one of the biggest names in the WNBA. She’s helping to bring attention to the Atlanta Dream, who have other outstanding players. She hasn’t done this alone,” Cohn said.

“But here’s where I think the conversation is getting ahead of itself. People are already trying to compare the ‘Angel Reese effect’ with the ‘Caitlin Clark effect.’ And my question is based on what exactly? A few ticket listings?” she asked.

“Caitlin Clark’s impact on women’s basketball has been extraordinary,” Cohn declared. “It’s well documented we have seen the crowds, the TV ratings, the national attention. The merchandise interest and the way her presence has changed the business conversation around the league. Now that’s not a knock on Angel Reese, it’s simply recognizing what Clark has accomplished. You can’t ignore it, and Angel Reese has her own following and impact on the sport.”

And according to record-breaking ticket sales and her ability to fill up the Atlanta Hawks’ NBA arena as the main selling point, the Atlanta Dream double-double machine has quite an impact.

Angel Reese Brings Out The Black Celebrities In Star-Studded Atlanta

In addition to her superb postseason performance, Reese brings out the stars. The young stars of sports, fashion and entertainment, such as Reese, keep the younger generation connected to the sport of basketball on multiple levels and also growing with fresh faces that push the game forward into the next decade. Superstar rapstress Latto was in the building at the Chase Center for Game 2. After the game, she and Reese turned up for the fans, as they celebrated the victory by dancing and exchanging pleasantries.

“If Atlanta sells 17,000 tickets (at State Farm Arena) that’s terrific, but it doesn’t mean every one of those people brought those tickets solely because of Angel Reese,” Cohn reasoned. “They also went to see the Dream as a team compete for their first championship. Also Rhyne Howard, Jordin Canada and Allisha Gray and a team that’s given Atlanta something to celebrate.”

True. But Reese is clearly the main attraction and that reality is really hitting home for those who continuously pushed the narrative that without Clark the WNBA would immediately fold and ratings would go down the tank.