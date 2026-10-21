‘You Wanna Get Slapped in the Mouth?’: Warren Sapp Kicks Florida State Fan Who Touched His Umbrella While Attempting to Introduce His Daughter to the NFL Legend

Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp’s confrontation with a man and his daughter at a pregame tailgate this past weekend has renewed attention to his concerns about chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) and the potential long-term effects of his football career.



A video of the exchange surfaced on X on Tuesday night, showing Sapp threatening to “smack the man in his mouth.” The footage quickly went viral.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp kicked a Florida State fan and threatened to slap him in front of the man’s daughter who was a Canes fan and wanted to meet the Miami U legend at a tailgate this past weekend. (Screenshot/Instagram @MikeHill)

NFL Legend Warren Sapp Kicks, Threatens to Slap Florida State Fan

Sapp, a Miami Hurricanes legend, was holding an umbrella when a Florida State fan wearing the school’s gear approached him to introduce his young daughter, who was wearing a Miami Hurricanes shirt. According to eyewitness accounts and video footage, the man appeared to try to share the umbrella or take shelter beneath it.

Sapp reacted angrily to the approach, leading to a heated verbal exchange in front of the man’s daughter. The confrontation escalated when Sapp reportedly kicked the man in the leg and used his umbrella to poke at him.

“Don’t do that, don’t do that,” Sapp told the man as he lowered the umbrella onto his head to prevent him from getting underneath it. Sapp then kicked the man in the side of the leg.

“What kind of N-word you is,” Sapp asked, before answering his own question and saying, “That’s right you a Florida State N-word. That’s right, that’s right. That’s a Florida State N-word. Get yo b***h ass on.”

The man looked surprised that Sapp kicked him and immediately took offense, saying,” You don’t have to do that bro.”

The man again attempted to get under Sapp’s umbrella, urging him to meet his daughter and pointing out that she was wearing Miami Hurricanes gear.

Sapp again warned the man not to touch his umbrella as the girl stood between them. “You want to get slapped in the mouth?” Sapp asked the man several times.

RELATED: “Now I Fill Up My Phone With Notes And Say It Out Loud” | Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp Admits He’s Living With CTE

At that point, the man might have been better off walking away, but he continued trying to salvage the attempted meet-and-greet, perhaps hoping to save face after the confrontation. Sapp’s actions had already drawn attention, and the expressions of onlookers in the video suggested they were taken aback by the exchange.

Sapp eventually shook the girl’s hand, but her father had apparently reached his limit. As he walked away with his daughter, the two continued trading insults and profanity. The father accused Sapp of being a fake Miami fan and hurled a racial slur at him, while Sapp dared the man to punch him in the face.

Fans Say Warren Sapp Is Just a Bad Guy

The altercation sparked significant backlash online, with fans criticizing Sapp for his hostile behavior in front of a child.

Others said they weren’t surprised as Sapp has a reputation for being unhinged at times.

“Man, this pales in comparison to the Natty. Warren was out of his mind. Paid $700 for a tailgate spot that was next to his with 20 IU NIL donors. Berated me and our tailgate from noon – 7p kickoff. Was gonna compliment him on his career and he tried to fight me and everyone all day. He’s a mess,” one fan captioned above a post of he and Sapp at a past tailgate party.

Former ESPN host Mike Hill revealed how he almost had to fight Sapp at the Rose Bowl.

“Warren Sapp is without a doubt the BIGGEST ASSHOLE I’ve ever been around as a sportscaster. Almost had to fight his chemically imbalanced ass at the Rose Bowl while at ESPN. One of the oddest encounters I’ve ever had as a broadcaster. I’ll share it one day,” Hill wrote under a re-post of the confrontation between Sapp and a fan.

“He was one of my idols growing up…….and I will say, don’t ever meet your heroes! He was a huge asshole…..and for no reason,” one netizen quipped.

“I have spent time around him also and you are 100000000% spot on. Just a bad person,” one user judged.

Sapp Says He Has Memory Issues

Sapp has said he worries he may have (CTE), a degenerative brain disease linked to repetitive head trauma. The condition has been found in hundreds of former football players, with researchers suspecting it may affect many more.

Given the potential long-term effects of repeated head impacts on those players, some may argue that the incident calls for giving Sapp some grace, rather than outright condemnation. Still, Sapp’s response to the father was aggressive, particularly with the man’s young daughter standing nearby. At the same time, reaching for someone’s umbrella or entering their personal space without permission can cross a boundary. Tough situation all around.