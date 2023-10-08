Former Teammates Warren Sapp And Keyshawn Johnson Feuding | 20 Years After Super Bowl Win With Bucs, They’re Still Beefing

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that won the 2003 Super Bowl was full of legends. On defense alone they had four Hall of Famers in Warren Sapp, Derrick Brooks, John Lynch and Ronde Barber. Other players who are not Hall of Famers but were very good players included quarterback Brad Johnson and wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 1996 NFL draft.

Johnson and the aforementioned Sapp are two of the bigger personalities in sports, and for years they’ve had an ongoing feud. For a while now both have been quiet, and the feud seemed to have died down. That is until an appearance by Sapp on “Fearless with Jason Whitlock.” That’s where the former NFL DPOY seemed to reignite the beef between the former teammates.

Sapp Called Out Johnson’s Lack Of Leadership

When asked about the Buccaneers Super Bowl team, Sapp let it be known that he wasn’t too fond of how Johnson led the receiver room during that season.

“He, Johnson, didn’t lead us well at all. That’s why we got Joe Jurevicius and went and got Keenan McCardell.”

Sapp is speaking of the team signing both receivers that previous offseason, this after Keyshawn’s work ethic and leadership abilities were called into question. First by his teammates and then by head coach Jon Gruden.

In the past Sapp has also said that Johnson helped former head coach Tony Dungy get fired following the 2001 season. Sapp believes Dungy’s laid-back approach allowed Johnson to be on cruise control, and it didn’t help a then-struggling offense.



Key Responds To Sapp

Johnson didn’t take long to respond, the three-time Pro Bowl wideout took to X to defend himself against Sapp’s comments.

Johnson who’s now a part of FS1’s new “Undefeated” shown with Skip Bayless first called Sapp a liar and “an embarrassment to society” via X.

He then added:

“Please stop lying, I would never in a million years follow your sorry ass ever. You are an embarrassment to society …. sorry, and I mean sorry… please keep my name out your mouth, fake as MF… sad, go get some help…. tired of you using my name. The only dude I would follow is #55.”

Johnson is speaking of the well-liked and well-respected Derrick Brooks who wore No. 55 all the way to the Hall of Fame.

This feud has had legs for a long time, but let’s hope it doesn’t continue. Hearing Key and Sapp talk about one another isn’t too appealing.