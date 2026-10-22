‘The League Will Crumble if They Keep This Up’: Fans Come to the Defense of Enes Kanter Freedom After He Is Denied Entry to WNBA Finals Game 3 in Atlanta

Former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom was ejected from Game 3 of the WNBA Finals in Atlanta after refusing to sit in a private luxury suite arranged for him.

Before the game between the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries at State Farm Arena, Freedom contacted local, state and federal authorities, along with league officials, to raise personal safety concerns. Arena management and the WNBA offered him a private suite with additional security, including an assigned state police officer, and designated it as his seating area.

Former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom was ejected from Game 3 of the WNBA Finals in Atlanta after refusing to sit in a private luxury suite arranged for him. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Kanter Freedom Ejected

But Freedom refused the suite, insisting on sitting in the regular seats he had purchased. After rejecting the arrangement, he was denied entry to the game and removed from the premises by security and law enforcement.

In a video posted to social media ahead of Wednesday’s tipoff, Freedom claimed arena security was “banning us from our seats.” An official with State Farm Arena’s public relations team told ESPN that he “was offered the suite for his safety and he rejected it.”

“I just got kicked out of a WNBA game for the second time in a row for supporting WOMEN!” Freedom wrote.

Fans Chime In

“The league will crumble if they keep this up,” a fan commented.

“You should sue the league for discrimination,” a fan said.

“This is disgraceful, file a lawsuit,” another fan said.

“Why can’t they just chill? Cause they’re wrong and they know it. WNBA sucks,” a fan replied.

“They can’t take the heat, that’s why! WokeNBA,” another fan mentioned.

“WNBA is self-destructing, and the NBA is supporting them in this foolishness on so many levels,” a fan quipped.

“I’d say at this point….the NBA and WNBA are both dissolving away into nothing,” a fan spewed.

Background and Context of This Situation

Two months ago, Freedom was ejected from Wintrust Arena and banned from the venue after a courtside verbal confrontation with Chicago Sky guard Natasha Cloud during an Indiana Fever–Chicago Sky game.

Freedom had worn a shirt bearing the phrase “adult human female,” a slogan associated with debates over gender identity and eligibility in women’s sports.

The incident unfolded amid a broader protest challenging the WNBA’s policies on transgender athletes. Freedom and former NBA player Royce White publicly declared for the 2027 WNBA Draft in August, claiming to identify as women to test the league’s player eligibility guidelines.

The stunt prompted a congressional inquiry from House Republicans. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert responded in a letter dated Oct. 16, stating that Freedom and White were ineligible to play in the league, according to Fox News’ sports site, OutKick. However, the response did not provide a detailed definition of what qualifies someone as a woman.