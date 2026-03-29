‘We Getting Money Now So They Can Fly You Out’: Angel Reese Says Newfound WNBA Income Will Make Sneaky Links More Accessible 

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese is preparing for her third season in the WNBA. The rebounding savant has led the league in cleaning up the boards in both of her seasons. As she heads into this season, she’ll not only be looking to duplicate that fast for a third consecutive season but also help the Sky improve in their 23-61 record the last two seasons.

In 2025, Reese, led the Sky in scoring 14.7 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Not only a hooper, Reese has also been a strong advocate about the lack of pay the players have been paid, and she along with many others helped the players secure a huge increase in the recent brand new CBA. With new money now in tow, the 2023 NCAA national champion while at LSU is making jokes about sneaky links.

Unapologetically Angel is back, by popular demand ;), with the one and only Speedy Morman!



Live Now. Season 2 FINALE: Episode 21. Tap IN:https://t.co/Z61q3PVdr8



Tune in to Ep.21 of ‘Unapologetically Angel’ with Angel Reese and Speedy Morman to hear the latest on his dating… pic.twitter.com/HbAk8Plgz8 — Unapologetically Angel (@angelreeseshow) March 27, 2026

Mo Money, Mo Hookups?

With the 400 percent increase in pay for the WNBA players, an elite veteran like four-time MVP, three-time DPOY and three-WNBA champion A’ja Wilson will see her pay increase from $200K to $1.4 million per season.

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A player like Reese or Caitlin Clark will be considered an elite rookie and their pay will go from $78K to $530K per season.

That type of increase has Reese wondering about some off the court fun as it pertains to the players. During a recent episode of her “Unapologetically Angel” podcast, Reese asked guest Speedy Morgan to describe his type of woman to which he didn’t answer.

That prompted Reese to say this as it pertains to sneaky links being more of a thing for players now that they’re bringing in more bread.

“We getting money now, so they can fly you out.”

NEWS: Angel Reese graces the digital cover of Vogue Australia! 🥹🪄 pic.twitter.com/em26f3gIDv — I talk hoops 🏀 (@trendyhoopstars) March 26, 2026

Fans Chime In On Reese’s Comments

It didn’t take long for fans to give their opinions on Reese’s mo money mo side piece comments, and most of them took subtle jabs at the “ChiTown Barbie.”

“You can take the rat out of the hood,” a fan said. “I thought hm she needed it to pay rent,” another fan said. “She should hire a private shooting coach,” another fan quipped. “Angel will be using her Money to keep her upper lip waxed on weekly basis,” a fan mentioned. “Maybe save it, careers do not last long,” another fan spewed. “She’ll be crying about being broke in a month and will demand more money while the WNBA loses another couple million,” a fan said.

Reese Killing It Off The Court

When she’s not hooping, the Baltimore native has been doing some big things off the court.

Angel Reese recently participated in the Unrivaled 3-on-3 basketball league, having rejoined the Rose BC team for the 2026 season’s final push. Beyond basketball, she is expanding her brand with acting roles, fashion appearances, and a signature sneaker line with Reebok.

In October 2025 she became the first professional athlete to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Participating in the revamped New York City runway show, she showcased her style and confidence, highlighting a “long-term” connection with the brand.

Reese graced the cover of Vogue Australia for the March edition, adding to her steadily growing and extensive off-the-court portfolio.