‘The Target Of Losers That Hate White People’: Caitlin Clark Crashes On Refs After Fifth Technical Foul, and Her Fans Are Fed Up Too

Caitlin Clark has had another week where her emotions semed to get the best of her during battles with opposing players. After picking up her fifth technical foul in an 86-77 win over the struggling Phoenix Mercury, Clark didn’t mince any words when ripping on the referees.

Caitlin Clark Rips Referees For Calling Technical Foul For Clapping

Clark herself criticized refs for technical fouls that she has been given this season during the postgame presser.

“I got a technical for clapping. We should all just go on the calendar now and pick a game that I’m going to be suspended for if I’m going to get technicals for clapping,” Clark lamented.

Caitlin Clark when asked about receiving her 5th technical foul this season:



"I got a technical for clapping. We should all just go on the calendar now and pick a game that I'm going to be suspended for if I'm going to get technicals for clapping." pic.twitter.com/k5HLOoM2N4 — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) June 23, 2026

Her statement fits the narrative that she is being treated unfairly by the league, refs and opposing players.

The race card was played as usual.

“She’s always gonna be the target of losers that hate white people. She’s gotta embrace it, or it will never work to her advantage,” said one fan, before being checked by another of the same persuasion. She’s always gonna be the target of losers that hate white people. She’s gotta embrace it, or it will never work to her advantage — Bamboo muncher (@MrPandy808) June 23, 2026 “She’s going to be a target because she’s a whiny player who acts entitled. She shows up refs, coaches, and even teammates. And she hasn’t turned out to be the Steph Curry her fans thought she was. And now Olivia Miles & Paige Bueckers are showing there’s players more talented,” the fan replied.

Fans Tiring Of Catilin Clark?

Other fans chimed in, not giving Clark any excuses for her behavior on the court.

“So entitled. Other players have received fouls for clapping this season. They finally stopped letting her get away with it,” one X user commented. “CC needs to shut up and play basketball. The whistles will get faster and more frequent the more her mouth moves,” added another fan. “She’s annoying and can’t make 50% of her shots,” one netizen noted. “I dislike her so much as a person. Such a freaking entitled cry baby,” quipped one X user.

No blows were thrown, and much of the back and forth had to do with players in their feelings during a hotly contested game. Fans have fueled this false narrative that Bonner doesn’t like Clark and that’s why the two-time WNBA Champion and third all-time leading scorer in league history left Indiana shortly after signing with them as a free agent in 2025. The fan base, obsessed with Clark, turned against Bonner quickly and there’s been a backdrop of bad blood brewing ever since.

WNBA players’ salaries exploded after the latest CBA, but it’s not a stretch to say the product hasn’t improved as the visibility of the players has grown. In fact, there’s more of a microscope on the actual talent and individual game-to-game performances than ever before.

As a faithful male fan of the WNBA since its inception, who has also covered teams in a reporter’s capacity, I expected an elevation of talent and performance to coincide with the increase in salary they say they deserved.

While there have been some splendid performances, overall the attraction hasn’t been as captivating as in past years. Maybe that’s because Clark has had her shooting struggles early on and her team doesn’t seem positioned to win a WNBA title. Indiana Fever games continue to carry the ratings for the league, but are people still watching?

If they aren’t watching, they continue to push soap opera narratives on social media and attack opposing players in the same manner that helped elevate the popularity of the game. Clark is not being spoken about as much in revering terms. Holes in her game have led to more criticism from people who once swore by her. She still has her legion of fans, who express daily how persecuted and attacked she is by the league.

What Happened That Led To Caitlin Clark’s Fifth Techinical Foul?

With 7:57 remaining in the fourth quarter and Indiana holding a 73-54 lead, Clark and former teammate DeWanna Bonner got tangled up under the basket, and she got called for a personal foul. That led to Clark typically arguing with the officials while Sophie Cunningham and Bonner started jawing at each other. Fever enforcer Myisha Himes-Allen also started yapping in Bonner’s face, and the two had to be separated by the refs.

After reviewing the video, officials dispensed five technical fouls, with Clark picking up her fifth technical of the season. Thomas and Hines-Allen picked up offsetting techs. Bonner and Cunningham were also given technicals for their verbal exchange.

With the technical fouls, Clark and Cunningham can both expect fines. With her fifth technical of the season, Clark will be fined $1,000 and receive a warning letter from the WNBA. Cunningham, meanwhile, will be fined $500 for her third technical of the year. Hines-Allen will also be fined.

Caitlin Clark Is At Crossroads Or Breaking Point?

When your résumé matches your swagger people don’t have a problem with you. But when your game and effect on winning isn’t surpassing all other players and you’re constantly in the middle of some on-court drama as well as the focal point of crazed fans on social media the act can wear thin on folks. That’s what seems to be happening to Clark, despite her loyal fan base.

Aliyah Boston holds back Caitlin Clark during a heated game against the Phoenix Mercury that led to five technical fouls and an ejection. (Photo: Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The Liberty are 11–6 and just two games behind an excellent Atlanta Dream team in the Eastern Conference standings, but fans are acting as if the world is falling down. Clark isn’t doing much to lead her team, keep stuff calm and galvanize her team for a championship run. The fact that the Fever went to the WNBA semifinals without Clark last season, should be all of the ammunition she needs to prove that she can finally lead a team and close out a championship. Playing alongside two future Hall of Farmers is not the same as leading a mid Iowa team to the cusp of a great Cinderella story. She also has players ready to ride for her and catch techs on her strength. It’s really up to her to figure out.