‘MPJ Out Here Making Random People Famous’: Angel Reese and Sophie Cunningham Keep WNBA Relevant With Alleged NBA Boyfriends

WNBA Collective Bargaining negations continue with the public having no idea what the outcome will be or how much progress is being made. Ever since Napheesa Collier tried to napalm WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, celebrity hookups and relationships involving the stars of the league are keeping it relevant during this NFL and NBA season.

Two of the most recent rumors involve Indiana Fever spokesperson and Caitlin Clark enforcer Sophie Cunningham. Cunningham’s status as one of the WNBA’s sexiest and most personable women and free speaking podcasters, has helped the role player carve out a superstar celebrity that is transcending her notoriety on the court. With Cunningham being relatively young and single and loving to mingle, rumors frequently surface about her potential love interests.

WNBA stars Sophie Cunningham and Angel Reese are rumored to be dating NBA players, Michael Porter Jr. and Wendell Carter Jr. (Getty Images)

Sophia Cunningham Rumors With Brooklyn Nets Michael Porter Junior Follow Angel Reese and Orlando Magic Player Michael Carter Jr. Rumors

Cunningham was briefly at the center of an alleged love affair with a married NBA CEO, but she denied those claims as false hearsay. Any good publicity is good publicity these days and those stories have only helped to drive delusional fantasies her male fans have that she has used to her benefit.

Recent rumors had her dating Brooklyn Nets star Michael Porter Jr., but. This news comes after Angel Reese has been in the social media mill and teasing her fans about a rumored relationship with Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr.

Back in late September the Reese rumors were already starting when Carter was asked a question pertaining to his favorite WNBA player.

Wendell Carter Jr explained why @Reese10Angel is his favorite WNBA player pic.twitter.com/WxOr4Q7g1x — Ill name this x later (@ill_name_this_x) September 29, 2025

As early as June of this year, Reese and the 6-foot-10 Carter were rumored to be an item. We haven’t seen Reese claiming any men since, but she hadn’t confirmed a relationship with the Orlando Magic player. Until now.

Angel Reese Confirms Relationship With Wendell Carter Jr. Via Social Media

On Saturday, Reese finally addressed the rumors by confirming her relationship status. The Chicago Sky star took to social media to share a series of photos and videos on Instagram on Saturday. A couple of the photos featured the Sky star in Magic gear. She then shared a post that read:

“ion post my boo or my money just know i got both.” Reese doubled down on the statement with her caption. “rebranding & yes, I got both,” she wrote.

Reese knows how to stir it up for sure, and social media didn’t hesitate to react, because when it comes to being thirsty for details, everyone seems to want to know who the self-proclaimed “baddie” and first athlete to walk the Victoria Secret runway is dating.

(Screenshot/YouTube)

Sophie Cunningham Following Angel Reese’s Celebrity Blueprint?

Cunningham seems to be following Reese’s blueprint to success. After attaching herself to the Reese vs. Caitlin Clark saga that has propelled the WNBA to new heights, Cunningham follows Angel Reese’s “Unapologetically Angel” podcast with her own “Show Me Something” podcast where she teams with her high school bestie–turned–reality star, West Wilson to drop bombs and wild out. Shortly after Reese walked the runway, Cunningham expressed that being a VS model has been her dream since the age of 8.

Now, both are rumored to be dating established NBA players, which creates another level of social media notoriety and drama to keep these women in the spotlight until the dust clears on the fate of the 2026 WNBA season.

Sophie Cunningham and Michael Porter Jr. Take Cozy Photo After Nets Game In Indiana

Interestingly enough, Porter and Cunningham were raised in the same city of Columbia, Missouri, and Porter has gone on the record saying that he grew up with Cunningham and they are just friends. But when an Instagram pic surfaced of the two cozying up after Porter’s Nets team’s November 5 game against the Indiana Pacers (who share the same home arena as Cunningham’s Fever) fans got interested.

Porter then posted on his Instagram story with the caption, “573 @sophie_cham 💜”. 573 is the area code for central and southeastern Missouri, including Columbia.

X account @BrickCenter_ reposted this photo of the two basketball stars with the caption, “Sophie Cunningham and MPJ are dating 💔”. The post already has over 1 million views.

Sophie Cunningham and MPJ are dating 💔 pic.twitter.com/mefNJe4SZQ — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) November 7, 2025

Sophie Cunningham’s only verified relationship was with a college boyfriend years ago. Recent reports show no dating evidence with MPJ, but people have their own thoughts. Some fans didn’t seem so happy about the hookup.

Social Media Blasts MJP For Raising Sophie Cunningham Profile

“MPJ out here making random people famous cause who tf is a Sophie Cunningham,” said one angry fan. “They be lovin the mid range whites,” added another referencing the racial dynamic between Cunningham and Porter Jr. “Thought that was his mom at first lol,” quipped another fan in an attempt to say Cunningham looked old. A group of fans interjected in an attempt to bring some levity to the rumors. “They’re childhood friends and MPJ’s sister played alongside Sophia in college. But…. I guarantee you, he already tapped that booty a few times.

The WNBA continues to evolve