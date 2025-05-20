“Sophie Cunningham Being a Homewrecker Was Not On My Bingo Card”: Suns CEO Josh Bartelstein Accused of Affair with Caitlin Clark’s Teammate In Gene Traylor Lawsuit

When Mat Ishbia took over the Phoenix Suns from disgraced owner Robert Sarver, who was suspended for a year and fined $10 million after an investigation revealed racist, sexist, and abusive behavior, fans hoped the entire organization, including its WNBA franchise, the Phoenix Mercury, would change its culture.

Problems In Phoenix: Suns CEO Josh Bartelstein Accused Of Having Affair With Former Phoenix Mercury star Sophie Cunningham.

As they enter a new season, the Phoenix Suns WNBA team is also full of new faces. Diana Taurasi, the WNBA’s all-time scoring leader retired, and Brittney Griner moved on to the Atlanta Dream. Role player and fan favorite Sophie Cunningham also left to join Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever team, but her departure has been stained by a sex scandal. She’s been named in a new shocking lawsuit that reflects poorly on the workplace atmosphere of the franchise. The predatory environment remains.

In a recent-developing, shocking lawsuit, Suns CEO Josh Bartelstein is being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with the former Phoenix Mercury player. This claim is related to a more extensive case that also includes racial discrimination and unfair demotion.

Fever guard Sophie Cunningham has been named in the latest lawsuit against the Suns.



She’s accused of having an AFFAIR with the team’s CEO… who’s still married. 😳



“Josh Bartelstein Is F*ing Sophie”: Glen Traylor Spills The Beans?

The serious allegation was made in a federal lawsuit by none other than Gene Traylor, who used to be the Suns’ director of safety, security, and risk management.

Traylor describes on the court documents, a disturbing chat with Suns executive Dan Craig. Traylor says Craig told some people that Bartelstein, a married man, was romantically involved with Cunningham. When Bartelstein asked Traylor for more details, Traylor says he quoted Craig directly, according to court documents, “Josh Bartelstein is fk’ing Sophie Cunningham.”

This latest bombshell of news that somehow involves the WNBA has been overshadowed by the Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark national debate that has engulfed the sports world and dragged certain media hosts into personal wars and attacks on family.

Neither Bartelstein nor Cunningham has commented publicly. Cunningham is considered one of the more attractive WNBA players and she doubles down on her blond bombshell persona with a strong fashion sense.

Social Media Reacts To Sophie Cunningham Homewrecking Affair Allegations

“Sophie Cunningham is a grown ass woman. She is not a victim of nothing,” said one fan excluding Phoenix’s organization from any blame.

“Sophie Cunningham being a homewrecker was not on my bingo card. No wonder she’s m@ga barbie,” said another fan, pointing out Cunningham’s MAGA support.

Some found it strange that the Indiana Fever wanted a 28-year-old, one dimensional role player int he first place.

“Sophie Cunningham been in the league 6 years and spent 4 of em’ averaging less than 9 points (3 of em’ less than 5 points) and all she do is shoot 3s yet y’all be on dick bout her yet say a person who average a double double is ass,” said one netizen.

“Didn’t yall trade a 1st round pick for Sophie Cunningham? A player with absolutely no accolades?” another asked sarcastically.

Others attribute Cunningham’s popularity to double standard WNBA fans and media have when it comes to white players.

“Sophie Cunningham is the Draymond of the W but she’s another one of your beloved mayo packets so you’ll never call her out,” a fan proclaimed.

Blonde Bombshells and Pony Tails Take Over Indiana Fever

There were also rumors re-ignited that the Indiana Fever only added Cunningham so Clark would have two blond haired teammates to pose for the camera with during games and have people to connect with culturally. Capture a demographic that the league hasn’t been able to in the past. One based on attracting men through sexual appeal no doubt.

Glen Traylor’s Accusations Against Josh Bartelstein and Sophie Cunningham Are Serious

But these accusations concerning Bartelstein and Cunningham are serious. Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka was fired for having a relationship with the wife of a franchise executive. Bartelstein is married, so Cunningham’s ethics are questionable.

FS1 talent Joy Taylor was accused in a lawsuit of sleeping with a company executive and co-worker to secure a high-profile job. She’s still working at FS1 as co-host of ‘Speak” and she’s still dressing how she wants and not backing down from the pressure.

Bartelstein is a senior leader for the franchise and if he had a relationship with a player from the sister team (the Mercury), it could raise ethical concerns, as both teams are owned by the same person, Mat Ishbia, who doesn’t want his $4B investment and reputation stained in any way.

Glen Traylor Says He Was Demoted Because He’s Black and Educated

Traylor’s case becomes the fourth federal lawsuit filed against the Suns since November 2024. Traylor, who is Black, is on his whistle-blowing run and he’s not turning back. He adds that the arena was “highly vulnerable” to security risks. His repeated warnings to his bosses about serious safety problems were ignored and pushed aside, until he was eventually demoted.

More proof of dysfunctional management came when Traylor’s concerns were proved correct when the Phoenix Police ran special tests that revealed that undercover officers were able to bring knives and guns into the arena. Traylor also accuses the organization of ignoring airport harassment sustained by Brittney Griner and implementing nothing to beef up security.

Traylor believes that his demotion had to do more with his race and level of accountability than performance.

“An educated, accomplished Black professional who is respected in his field—qualities that intimidated Defendant and their leadership,” the lawsuit says.

The Other Cases Against Phoenix Suns Organization Just as Serious

According to reports, all of the lawsuits are being handled by lawyer Sheree D. Wright from IBF Law Group.

In April, a Hispanic employee accused the organization of punishing her after speaking out against discrimination and a hostile workplace. In March, a 46-year-old video engineer alleges that was demeaned and forced to work as a contractor in extremely unsanitary and peril conditions. The first lawsuit came in November, from the former head of diversity, equity, and inclusion, who said nothing improved after Robert Sarver left.

Wright said all of the cases point to a common problem:

“Credible, detailed, and independently corroborated testimony of multiple current and former Suns employees—across departments, races, and roles—who allege a culture of racial discrimination, retaliation, hostile work environments, and systemic failures in accountability.”

She also said that more lawsuits are coming, so buckle up.

The Suns Say the Accusations Are False—and Blame the Lawyer

The Suns are denying all allegations. They say Wright’s bevy of lawsuits are all part of a plan to get attention or worse.

Stacey Mitch, the team’s senior vice president of communications, said the claims are:

“Delusional and categorically false.”