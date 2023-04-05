Fox Sports Anchor Joy Taylor Set Instagram On Fire With Sexy Bikini Pictures, Tops List of Beautiful Female Sports Journalists

It is no secret that Joy Taylor is one of the most beautiful women working in the sports industry and fans on Instagram let her know it. She recently took a trip to Panama City, Panama at the end of March and showed some skin in her bikini pictures.

Joy Taylor posing in her bikini while on vacation in Panama City, Panama. (Photos: @Joytaylortalks/Instagram)

The now 36-year-old sports anchor has made her rounds on the Fox Sports network. She was the moderator for “Undisputed” and “The Herd with Colin Cowherd.” Now she is the co-host of “Speak” with Emmanuel Acho and LeSean McCoy.

Taylor has gained a lot of notice since she has been on the national television spotlight, especially from men. She now has over 450K followers on Twitter and 600K followers on Instagram.

As for dating, Taylor hasn’t been public with anyone since she broke up with former NBA player Earl Watson.

She is part of the new generation of beautiful women in sports journalism and probably sits atop of the list.

Baddies Working In Sports

Cari Champion gained attention when she was the moderator for ESPN’s First Take. Now, she has her own show on Amazon Prime Video titled “The Cari Champion Show.” The show covers topics from sports, music, and pop culture.

Malika Andrews comes next on the list. She is a NBA reporter for ESPN and hosts “NBA Today” everyday at 3 p.m. eastern. She like Taylor, has a strong social media following with over 500K followers on Instagram, but she does not thirst trap on her Instagram page like Taylor.

I am so excited to host the AT&T Blue Carpet this year! Follow along on my Instagram story for #ATTVibeCheck from the Blue Carpet, taken on my Google Pixel. #TeamPixel pic.twitter.com/CmCIKo60I4 — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) February 19, 2023

You can’t have this list without mentioning Taylor Rooks. She has put in her work in the journalism profession, while catching the eye of many sports fans. Rooks is a native of the Atlanta suburb of Gwinnett County, Georgia, and also part of the exclusive club of 500K followers on Instagram. She is part of the NBA on TNT family and Bleacher Report, both owned by Warner Media.

Oscars Gold party 2023 🏆✨ pic.twitter.com/3aWk8yv6YQ — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) March 14, 2023

Last but not least, Maria Taylor is definitely in the conversation for one of the most beautiful women working in sports. Her journey began with her covering Division III football and now she is working for NBC Sports as one of the Sunday Night Football co-hosts. She also spent time at ESPN covering college football and the NBA. While at ESPN, Taylor covered the NBA Finals as well in 2020. It stirred up controversy between her and Rachel Nichols, which led to Nichols’ departure.

More news from our partners:

Chargers Defensive Lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day Says “I Was Just Sexually Assaulted By TSA” In California At John Wayne Airport – The Shadow League

“It Was More Than Basketballs Bouncing” | Viral Stripper From Bulls Game Says Business Is Going Great; Party In The Suite Is Now Under Investigation – The Shadow League

North Carolina A&T Students Angry They Weren’t Alerted About White Man with Multiple Weapons, 1,000 Rounds of Ammunition on Campus Until More Than a Week Later: ‘He Was So Close’ (atlantablackstar.com)