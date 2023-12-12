The Malika Andrews Hate Is Unwarranted: She Recently Got Booed Doing Her Job

NBA reporter Malika Andrews is one of the most recognizable names and faces in the industry and worked hard to get to her current position.



But after recent media drama for the ESPN host, where more and more people are accusing her of being more critical of Black athletes than white athletes, it seems that she is on the verge of being canceled by some fans.



Andrews covered the inaugural In-Season Tournament, won by the Los Angeles Lakers, with each player receiving $500,000. She also provided post-game interviews with some of the players afterward, including LeBron James, who was at his son Bronny James’ debut with USC just recently after winning IST MVP.

Malika Andrews Showered With Boos

But at the game, held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Nevada, Andrews was met with boos from fans at the arena, and while there was no specific reason as to why she was booed, it most likely has something to do with the fact that Andrews has come under fire recently on social media for what has been perceived as biased reporting.



The pinnacle of these accusations came from former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant, who went on a short rant about Malika Andrews, calling her privileged, and saying that she was trying to appeal to certain demographics to impress certain viewers.





This clip was about her vocal coverage of Charlotte Hornets rookie Brandon Miller, who was involved in a situation that led to the murder of a woman back when he played basketball for the University of Alabama.

Andrews was criticized for being vocal on that situation, but not reporting on white NBA player Josh Giddey’s ongoing situation of an alleged relationship with a minor.

“@malika_andrews you went out of your way to crucify Brandon Miller on draft day over something he didn’t even do. Why haven’t you said anything about Josh Giddey,” Bryant tweeted.

“I advise you not to make this a black or white thing. Your parents really raised you wrong and just because you went to a private school don’t make you better. You appeal and I know your kind. You just a puppet. I dont know how a former or current NBA player could sit there across from you and look at you with some kind of respect.”

Bryant eventually took his words back and apologized to Andrews, but he also tried to convey to her the optics, and how she looked in her reporting and her public discussions about events involving Brandon Miller, and current Rockets head coach Ime Udoka and his scandal involving his becoming sexually involved with an employee for the Boston Celtics when he coached the team.

What is unfortunate is that because of all of this, Andrews is now becoming the target of chants and boos, and negative language from fans because of the narrative that was placed on her.

While Andrews may only have felt that she was just speaking her mind against what is wrong and right, her reputation for showing bias toward athletes and coaches of color seems to have placed her in a position from which she may not be able to recover anytime soon.