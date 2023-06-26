“Why Was This Brought Up During The Draft ?” | Former Cowboys WR Dez Bryant Is Latest To Come For ESPN’s Malika Andrews For Making Black Men Look Bad

Thursday’s 2023 NBA draft was a joyous occasion as 58 players heard their names called by an NBA franchise.



One of the names called was Alabama Crimson Tide star Brandon Miller, who was chosen No. 2 overall by outgoing Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan.



Miller’s elite skill set is undeniable, as the 6-foot-9 two-way wing has been likened to Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George for his smooth floor game. But all wasn’t easy for the Antioch, Tennessee, native who was involved in a murder case in January.



While he was not charged in the still-unresolved case, the controversy surrounding him was definitely something that teams probably brought up during his visits prior to the draft.

And while that’s protocol for each team to do their extensive homework on prospects, former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant wasn’t feeling ESPN’s Malika Andrews asking the panel this …

“How does this factor in, it at all, into how teams evaluating him?” Andrews asked.

Bryant then tweeted this in response to Andrews’ question.

Curious question why was this brought up during the draft… @malika_andrews?



Miller wasn’t convicted of nothing..



I’m sure you was told to bring it up and the fact you went through with it.. smh https://t.co/Ygh5pfpBKP — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) June 23, 2023

That’s been Andrews’ MO since she became the face of the NBA for ESPN. And this isn’t the first time she’s been called out by a former athlete for her actions.

Former NBA No.1 Overall Pick Kwame Brown Shredded Andrews Not Long Ago

In April, Kwame Brown, the 2001 No. 1 overall pick by the Washington Wizards, came for Andrews for what he said was falsely trying to frame co-host Jalen Rose while on air of ESPN’s “NBA Today.” In a video that’s now gone viral, Brown had a lot to say:

“That type of woman that Malika Andrews is… she is a representation of the worst type of woman in the world in my opinion. You want to have an opinion on everything? But then you want to tip the scale to where this feminist feminist bullsh*t is ruling. Jalen Rose did not put his hand in your armpit, ma’am. And if that was something that he did, and you thought he did, and this man revered you as his sister, you might have wanted to take your brother off-camera. Y’all better be careful about these women like this.“

At the time of Brown’s rant he’d been on a media responding tear, and anyone could get it. But in this instance he was speaking some real truth, just as Bryant is.

Dez Bryant Has Been Outspoken In Retirement

Since retiring from the NFL due to injuries in following the 2020 season, Bryant has been pretty quick to speak on social issues and of course football. For his career, the former Oklahoma State Cowboys star 537 receptions for over 7,500 yards and 75 receiving touchdowns.

While Bryant won’t go down as the best receiver in Cowboys history, he’s definitely third behind Hall of Famers Michael Irvin and Drew Pearson.