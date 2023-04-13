‘Who’s Paying You to Do That Mam? | Former NBA Player Kwame Brown Comes for ESPNs Malika Andrews, Says She Tried to ‘Me Too’ Jalen Rose

A few weeks ago, ESPNs Jalen Rose and co-worker Malika Andrews embraced on the set of “NBA Today,” sharing an awkward-looking side hug.

“Get your hand out of my armpit,” Andrews said during the nationally televised show.

Her saying that caught most by surprise as Rose’s hands were visibly placed on her shoulder. So how could his hand end up in her armpit as she so quickly and loudly stated?

Rose immediately sent out a response via YouTube saying this …

“You damn right I hugged my sister, because I’m a real one, I’m a boss, I’m a G. Next, I didn’t put my finger under her armpit, if you look at the picture I only got four fingers and one thumb and they’re on her shoulder.”

Since the incident, all seems to be well on the ESPN set, with Rose and Andrews interacting per usual on different NBA platforms.

Kwame Brown Says Malika Andrews Is Setting Jalen Rose Up

But a former NBA player isn’t letting Andrews off the hook that easily. In fact, he even referred to her actions as a “Me Too” act against Rose.

Kwame Brown Isn’t Feeling Andrews’ Actions At All

During a recent interview on the “Selftalk” podcast, Brown spoke his peace on how he believes was Andrews trying to get Rose into some serious trouble for some apparent reason.

Nobody else seemed to see it that way, but we live in a world where people try to interpret and regulate and legislate how other people interact.

“That type of woman that Malika Andrews is.. she is a representation of the type of woman in the world, in my opinion,” Kwame said. “You want to have an opinion on everything? You want to talk about everything? But then want to tip the scale to where this feminist bullsh*t ruling. Jalen Rose did not put his hand in your armpit, ma’am.

And if that was something that he did and you thought he did, and this man revered you as a sister, you might have wanted to talk to your brother off-camera. Y’all better be careful about these women like this… You know what, Malika? We never heard you say nothing about Dana White slapping his wife over and over again. How come we never heard that, ma’am? How come you always attacking Black men and always trying to make sure Black men are in line? Who’s paying you to do that, ma’am?”

Malika Joined ESPN Amid Firestorm Of Controversy Involving Rachel Nichols

Andrews arrived at ESPN amid controversy after she was chosen to host NBA coverage, following ESPN moving on from longtime host and fan-favorite Rachel Nichols. But since that time, Andrews has been in a few situations with the Black men on set.

Andrews And Stephen A. Smith Have It Out

Following the Celtics’ handling of the Ime Udoka situation, Smith and Andrews disagreed with how things were handled, with Smith even letting her know that he invited her on his show to speak her peace. Andrews still tried to get her point across as if to stick it to Udoka a bit more, but really to no avail. From that point on you could see that Andrews walks to a different beat, and it’s probably best to steer clear of any interaction with her that’s not work-related.

As for Brown, he’s done a masterful job of keeping himself in the spotlight, using his time with Michael Jordan’s Wizards in the NBA as a mesh point to stay in the loop — choosing targets to antagonize and engage for his social media audience.

In all, Brown’s assumption may be a bit farfetched, but with him a lot of what he does is and that’s how he stays in the know.