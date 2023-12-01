NBA Rookie Meter 5 | With LaMelo Ball Injured, It’s Brandon Miller Time In Charlotte 

Another week, and another rookie has ascended to the top of our list.

Brandon Miller, Hornets, F/G

The No. 2 overall pick has had his moments, and now with star player LaMelo Ball out indefinitely with an ankle injury, Miller’s usage and shot attempts should see a jump.



Miller is averaging 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and two assists per game. But when the former Alabama star sees the Knicks he immediately raises his game to 19.3 points on 56 percent shooting. In two matchups against the Knicks, Miller has hit 9 of 17 from three.

The Hornets will need him to step up in the absence of Ball, their franchise player.

Hornets head coach Steve Clifford will now have the chance to see eveything he can get from his prized rookie, whom he raved about earlier this season in an interview with HoopsHype:

“He can be a complete player,” Clifford said. “He has size. He can play different positions. He can guard different positions, but he’s more old-school to me when I watch him play. He has a super IQ. He’s a terrific passer.”



Chet Holmgren, Thunder, F/C

Thus far Holmgren has been the best rookie in the league. The lanky 7-footer had shown his worth on both ends of the floor for the 11-6 Thunder. Boasting averages of 22.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists, on 46 percent shooting from the field, nearly 37 percent from three and 73 percent from the free throw line this week, the former Gonzaga standout looked the part.

OKC has the looks of a team that could make a real playoff run this season, and that rides heavily on the coattails of Holmgren and his health.

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs, F/C

The No. 1 overall pick has played well considering the hype and scrutiny he’s constantly been under. The Frenchman has been solid on offense, but defense is where he’s really stood out. This past week Wemby played above his season averages of 19 points, nine rebounds, and just over two blocks per game, averaging 22 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks.

His play caught the attention of two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, in a matchup this week. Jokic told reporters this about the rookie:

“He’s 19 years old, he’s not getting tired or getting scared. He’s playing hard and he wants to be good. He’s going to change the game, 100 percent.”

Jordan Hawkins, Pelicans, G

The former UConn sharpshooter, who helped lead the Huskies to the NCAA title last season, has looked the part early on his NBA career. Hawkins was drafted to shoot, and that exactly what he’s done. He leads all rookies in threes attempted (135) and made (50), and that’s good enough for a 37 percent clip.

Hawkins’ range shooting has been a welcome sight for the Pelicans, who’ve been playing without point guard C.J. McCollum and sharpshooter Trey Murphy III.





Keyonte George, Jazz, G

The talented combo guard out of Baylor has worked his way into the starting lineup, and it’s safe to say he’s held his own for a very young and struggling Jazz team. Entering the week George averaged 9.9 points, three rebounds and five assists. George put together a great week, averaging 16.7 points, five rebounds and five assists.

George’s play didn’t lead to any wins, but the Jazz now know they may have their point guard of the future.