NBA Rookie Meter 3 | OKC’s Chet Holmgren Is Leading The ROY Race

As we rank the top rookies in the NBA after roughly 15 games, one rookie stands out among the crowd.

Chet Holmgren, Thunder

The unicorn who was the top-ranked recruit coming out of high school, had his original rookie season end before it began due to a Lisfranc injury. Now fully healthy, he’s displaying the unique skill set that’s made him seemingly the missing addition to the Thunder’s trio of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams. Holmgren posted his career-high of 36 points in an overtime win over the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 18.

Holmgren forced the extra session with a buzzer-beating three as time expired.

Warriors superstar Steph Curry recently spoke highly of the former Gonzaga standout.

“He’s ridiculously talented,” Curry said. “He’s a tough cover for bigs, and he’s a tough cover for guards if you switch just because he can get from point A to B pretty quick.

Season averages: 17.0 points, 7.8 rebounds 2.6 assists and 2.1 blocks per game. Holmgren is shooting a blistering 56 percent from the field and 46 percent from three.



Victor Wembanyama, Spurs

The ROY favorite has been solid, but he’s shown signs of struggle versus physical play. His biggest game of the week came in a 129-120 loss to the Sacramento Kings where he scored 27 points and grabbed nine rebounds on Nov. 17. Wemby’s shooting, which started out red-hot, has tapered off a bit at 42 percent.

Season averages: 18.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.6 blocks per game.

Ausar Thompson, Pistons

Thompson has been one of the few bright spots for a team that’s begun the season 2-13. The walking double-double has been a menace on the glass, and he’s already one of the better perimeter defenders in the league. As he continues to develop his shot his game will expand making him an even tougher cover. First-year head coach Monty Williams knows he’s got a good one in the talented former Overtime Elite star. Williams even compared Thompson to former four-time All-Star Shawn Marion, who was a 6-foot-7 rebounding menace and two-way star.

Williams told reporters this about Thompson’s rebounding prowess.

“You look around and you wonder why a guy isn’t getting a certain amount of rebounds, it’s because Ausar is stealing them.”

Season averages: 11 points and 10 rebounds per game.

Jaime Jaquez Jr., Heat

Another week of solid performances for the former UCLA Bruins star has him on the list again. The versatile wing’s best game came in a big 118-100 win over the Bulls. In that game Jaquez went for a solid 19 points, four rebounds and three assists on 8-for-13 shooting. It was his sixth time scoring in double figures in 14 games this season.

Season averages: 9.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists on 51 percent shooting.

Brandon Miller, Hornets

The No. 2 overall pick has had his moments playing alongside rising point guard LaMelo Ball. That includes a career-high 29 point effort on 10 of 15 shooting in a loss to the New York Knicks. Miller continues to show some of the things that made him such a highly coveted prospect. He seems to have settled in as the team’s starter at shooting guard after playing as the small forward earlier in the season.





His two-way ability often gets overlooked, but it’s also something the former Alabama star takes pride in.