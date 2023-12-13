NBA Rookie Meter 6 | Victor Wembanyama Isn’t to Blame For Spurs’ Team Record 17-Game Losing Streak

The NBA season is about 20 games in, and these five rookies continue to stand out.

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs

The 7-foot-3 French sensation has been solid as he develops during his rookie campaign. Unfortunately, his team isn’t very good and are mired in a 17-game losing streak. Since our last rankings Wemby’s posted four consecutive games where he scored at least 21 points.

He also missed his first game of the season as Spurs brass decided to rest him in the second game of a back-to-back. The effort and the skill set is undeniable. The only thing Wemby is lacking is strength and experience.

Following Monday’s loss to the Rockets, a still-confident Wembanyama was upbeat about the team turning things around.

“The good thing is nobody doubts that in the long run we’re gonna be the winners. We have people who’ve got the expertise, the experience. Of course, I hate losing, but I stay focused on the long run.”

This season the No. 1 overall pick is averaging a solid 19 points, nearly ten rebounds and three blocks per game.

Wemby with another impressive performance. Spurs with another loss (16 in a row).



21 Points

20 Rebounds

4 Assists

4 Blockspic.twitter.com/CVk5APZxZv — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 9, 2023

Chet Holmgren, Thunder

The rookie’s performance this season has led to winning for the rising Thunder. The former Gonzaga standout has given the young and talented squad a real four-headed monster with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Josh Giddey.

This season Holmgren has won two games against the Golden State Warriors with last-second threes. Where he’s had the biggest impact has been on defense, giving OKC a rim protector, sending nearly 2.5 shots back per game.

Former NBA coach Sam Mitchell raved about Holmgren during his recent appearance on “The Scoop” podcast. Mitchell says Holmgren should be playing small or power forward.

“He’s a forward. He’s more a Kevin Durant than anybody else. He just looks a little different doing it, but he’s effective.”

Holmgren is averaging 17 points and eight rebounds per game.



Highest +/- by a rookie this season:



+115 — Chet Holmgren

+104 — Cason Wallace

+85 — Dereck Lively

+50 — Brandin Podziemski

+50 — Duop Reath pic.twitter.com/WK1kjnQ9Ns — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 12, 2023

Jaime Jaquez Jr., Heat

The only true senior of the bunch, Jaquez has been as advertised for Erik Spoelstra’s squad. The former UCLA Bruins star currently ranks in the top five of nine different categories, and his versatility has been a welcome sight for the defending Eastern Conference Champions.

It’s also obvious that Spoelstra already trusts Jaquez, who’s played the entirety of nine fourth quarters in 22 games this season.

This season Jaquez is averaging 12 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Brandon Miller, Hornets

With star guard LaMelo Ball injured, Miller has seen his usage increase, and he’s more than obliged. The former Alabama standout has been creating high-percentage opportunities for himself and his teammates. Miller’s all-around skill set and willingness to defend is what made him such a highly-coveted prospect during last year’s draft.

Often compared to Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George, Miller has all the tools to be just as good, all he needs is experience and to become a more consistent range shooter.

Miller is averaging 14 points, four rebounds and three assists per game.

Ausar Thompson, Pistons

One half of the Thompson twins, Ausar has gotten the opportunity to showcase his talents. With the Pistons awful and mired in a 20-game losing streak, Thompson’s performance may get overlooked. But the former Overtime Elite star has been solid and elite on defense.

The athletic wing typically draws the opposing team’s top scorer, and most nights he holds his own against them while averaging nearly 11 points and ten rebounds per game.