Grading Victor Wembanyama’s Rookie Season So Far | A Lot To Like And Room For Improvement

2023 No. 1 overall draft pick Victor Wembanyama is more than one-third of the way through his rookie season. The most talked-about and hyped prospect to enter the NBA since LeBron James has shown a lot of good things so far and areas that need improvement.

How is it going so far?

Wemby Is A Net Positive Player

On a team that is 4-25, Wemby is averaging just over 18 points and 10.5 rebounds as a net positive player. That’s not an easy thing to do. It’s because of his defense.

At 7 feet 4 he is the ultimate rim protector and shot alterer and leads the league with three blocks per game. His wingspan allows him to deflect passes while remaining attached to his man and disrupt offensive flow. He also ends defensive possessions by securing the rebound. He is a +3.0 in defensive EPM, which places him in the 98th percentile.

He still needs more reps in the subtleties of the pick and roll, and that will come with time. He also needs to maintain his tall posture when switched onto smaller, quicker players so that scoring over him remains a challenge.

Offensively he is much more of a work in progress, but it’s a twofold situation.

He needs to develop into a better shooter. He is shooting 27 percent from three with nearly five attempts per game. He needs to be in the mid-30s and eventually high 30s in terms of percentage. As big as he is, he doesn’t draw enough fouls. Only four free throw attempts per game. The great scorers find easy ways to get buckets.

Spurs Aren’t Trying To Win

The Spurs don’t run many plays for him, intentionally. That is the other part of his offensive struggles. But that was always the plan. The organization wants to bring him along slowly. The more glaring issue is that he plays with very low basketball IQ players.

Jeremy Sochan is not an intuitive basketball player and he plays point guard. His inability to deliver entry passes and get the ball to Wemby in advantageous positions is a big part of the offensive struggle for the rookie.

Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell are score-first players that often get tunnel vision.

When backup point guard Tre Jones is on the floor is usually the only time competent offense is run. He’s an organizer and connector.

The Spurs are a bad team and are not trying to win games. This season was about getting Wemby acclimated to the NBA, living in America and potentially figuring out who the Spurs want on this roster long term with the French phenom.

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren is the runaway winner for Rookie of the Year currently. He shoots better than Wemby and plays on the No. 2 team in the Western Conference with an MVP candidate in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

If you switch Wemby and Holmgren, Wemby’s offensive numbers would look much better. Not as good as Holmgren’s because he doesn’t shoot as well, but better because of the competence alone. Holmgren’s numbers on the Spurs would be down and the team would still be near the bottom of the standings because they are not competent.

Overall, Wemby is a good rookie and will be All-Rookie first team at the end of the season. He has shown flashes and has a lot of room for improvement.