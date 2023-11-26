What’s In A Name? Apparently, An Extra “M” On Wemby’s Jersey, Not An “N,” During 11th Straight Spurs Loss

In a thrilling matchup on November 24, 2023, the Golden State Warriors clinched a victory over the San Antonio Spurs with a final score of 118-112 at the Chase Center.

However, French star and highly acclaimed rookie Victor Wembanyama experienced an unusual mishap during the NBA In-Season Tournament game. His No. 1 jersey mistakenly displayed his last name as “Wembanyana,” instead of the correct spelling, “Wembanyama.” That extra “n” versus an extra “m” compounded upon the eleventh straight loss for the Spurs.

The error was notable but corrected by the second quarter of the game. Still, it was a disappointment to Wemby, who, after the game, described his dissatisfaction not so subtly.

Get It Right

“It’s a real shame,” Wembanyaam said when he was made aware of the blunder by a reporter during the post-game press conference. “I don’t know if somebody got fired, but the Spurs did their job by checking my name and noticing it.

“But, I don’t know, it’s a real shame.” Victor is the son of Felix Wembanyama, who is of Congolese descent.

Despite the jersey misprint, Wembanyama played impressively, shooting 3 of 4 from the field while wearing the incorrectly spelled jersey during the first quarter. He finished the game, which resulted in a 118-112 loss to the Warriors, with 22 points on 8-for-18 shooting overall.​ The Spurs are looking at Wemby as their future franchise player and want to maintain a positive relationship in his NBA journey.

In the 2023 NBA draft, Wembanyama was selected first overall by the San Antonio Spurs, making him the first French player and the second European player drafted with the first overall pick. This selection also marked him as the Spurs’ third first-overall pick, following David Robinson and Tim Duncan.

New NBA Blood

Wembanyama’s NBA journey began with his Summer League debut in July 2023 against the Charlotte Hornets. In his second Summer League game, he scored 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, showcasing his potential early in his career. His regular-season debut for the Spurs was equally impressive, as he set a single-game team record for a rookie by making three three-pointers, contributing to a 15-point performance.

The 19-year-old demonstrated his extraordinary talent by scoring 38 points against the Phoenix Suns in early November, joining LeBron James and Kevin Durant as the only teenagers in NBA history to score at least 35 points, ten rebounds, and two blocks in a game. That would also be the last time the Spurs won a game, on Nov. 2 when they defeated the Phoenix Suns 132-121 in Arizona.

Wembanyama also became the first Spurs rookie since Tim Duncan to record 20 points and five blocks in a game and one of the only players in team history to achieve at least eight blocks in a game as a rookie.

It’s an honest mistake, but while introducing Wemby to the NBA culture, getting his name right when he has so much long-term potential for the Spurs and the league is also essential.