NBA Rookie Meter 3 | Who’s Miami Heat Baller Jaime Jaquez and Why Is He Proving To Be Perfect For Heat Culture?

It’s that time of week where we rank the rookies around the NBA. And for the third week in a row it’s a new rook leading the way.

Jaime Jaquez Miami Heat, F/G

The Miami Heat pride themselves on Heat Culture, and Jaquez, the former UCLA Bruins star seems like a perfect fit for them. After beginning the season 1-4, the reigning Eastern Conference champions are riding a league-leading six-game winning streak, and Jaquez has been a big part of it the turnaround. Having played in all 11 games this season, Jaquez is averaging 9.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists in just about 23 minutes of playing time per game.

Some GMs have touted Jaquez as the steal of the draft. As for Jaquez, he’s just trying to get better every day. He told the Sun Sentinel this in an interview.

“I’m just learning as a I go,” he said. “This is the game I’ve played my entire life. This is all I’ve ever wanted to do. I know when I got my chance, I was gonna be ready. That’s why I did four years of college, to prepare for this, so I could be ready and confident in my life.

“To go out there and make an impact right away, that was kind of my plan all along.”

Chet Holmgren, OKC Thunder, F/C

One of the unicorns in the rookie class, the other being San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama. Holmgren, who missed all of last season with a foot injury, has burst on the scene for the steadily rising Thunder, who are 7-4 and 3-1 in their last four. The former Gonzaga standout has been good on both ends of the floor, averaging 15.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game.

Shooting nearly 53 percent from the field and 47 percent from three are also very nice.

Ausar Thompson, Detroit Pistons, F/G

Thompson has quickly earned the title of stat sheet stuffer in just 12 games. While the team is struggling mightily at just 2-10, Thompson has been a bright spot. The supremely athletic wing has consistently displayed two-way ability and his nightly double-doubles are quickly becoming the norm in the Motor City.

The former Overtime Elite star is averaging a cool 12 points and ten rebounds per game. In Tuesday’s loss to the Atlanta Hawks, Thompson scored a career-best 21 points.





Victor Wembanyama, SA Spurs, F/C

As the Frenchman continues to get acclimated to the NBA game, he also shows flashes of what he can be. In Tuesday’s matchup up against the aforementioned Holmgren, Wemby pulled down a game-high 14 rebounds. While his shooting percentages have dipped a bit to 43 percent from the floor and 28 percent from the three, he’s still affecting the game in other ways and averaging nearly 19 points, nine rebounds and three blocks per game.

Derek Lively II, Dallas Mavericks, C

The bouncy former Duke Blue Devils star has been everything that the Mavericks could’ve asked for when they took him in the first round. Lively’s upside is enormous, and he’s already anchoring a Mavs defense that’s shown flashes of the team that made the 2022 Western Conference finals.