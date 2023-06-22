“I Witnessed Him Airball A Free Throw”| Brandon Miller Forgot Michael Jordan Still Will Have Final Say on Hornet’s No. 2 Pick; Takes A Shot at the GOAT

Brandon Miller is already making a name for himself with the media. He was vocal this week leading up to the NBA draft on Thursday. Miller first shocked everyone when he said Paul George was his ‘GOAT’ in a sit-down interview with Sirius XM. He then answered questions about his workout with the Charlotte Hornets and discussed something that happened between him and Michael Jordan.

(Left) Michael Jordan at a pre-draft press conference. (Right) Brandon Miller speaking with reporters at a press conference. (Photos: Getty Images)

Jordan recently agreed to sell the Hornets to a group led by minority owner Gabe Plotkin and Atlanta Hawks minority owner Rick Schnall after it’s approved by the league. Mitch Kupchak, Hornets general manager, recently said that Jordan will have control of the team throughout the draft and free agency period.

“Michael is still in control and will be in control of the club through the draft and through free agency,” Kupchak said on Wednesday in a press conference.

Miller to Portland?

Miller is projected to be a top-three pick in the 2023 NBA draft. It’s been a back-and-forth battle with Miller and Scoot Henderson about who will be drafted by the Hornets with the second overall pick. The team was set on taking Miller until reports came out earlier this week about Henderson possibly being their choice.

The 6-foot-8 forward is viewed as a better complementary star to current Hornets guard LaMelo Ball. The team probably believes the two young players could create the same success as Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic if Jordan decides to draft him.

Jordan oversaw a workout with Miller at the Hornets facility. He was asked how did the workout go in a recent interview with Sirius XM.

“He told me I was just a shooter, just shooting threes. So, I mean it’s nothing really. I know my talents and my abilities.Uh, can’t really let Jordan get in your head, you know. It might make him feel good and you feel bad,” said Miller. “I witnessed him airball a free throw too. So, I’ll always have that up against him.”

He then said Jordan missed the free throw because he was just getting old.

Terrible Draft Choices

The Hornets and Kupchak might want to reconsider leaving the final say up to Jordan. He took over full basketball operations in 2006 but became majority owner in 2013. Since becoming majority owner, only two of the team’s 15 draft picks made the All-Star team, which was Ball in 2022 and Kemba Walker from 2012-15. Ball is also the only Hornets player drafted in the top 10 still on the team since Jordan took over as majority owner.

This year’s pick will be their highest pick since 2012, when they drafted Michael Kidd-Gilchrist with the second overall pick. Some the Hornets’ draft busts under Jordan include Cody Zeller, Adam Morrison, Frank Kaminsky, and James Bouknight. The list still doesn’t include everyone.

The team also drafted Malik Monk but let him walk in free agency and traded away Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to the Los Angeles Clippers after drafting him with the 11th pick in the 2018 draft.

Miller seems like the better choice because he complements Ball on the court and is the bigger player, but he comes with some baggage from his involvement with the slaying of Jamea Harris.

He brought back a gun to former Alabama teammate Darius Miles that was later used to kill Harris. Miles was indicted for capital murder. Miller says he has learned from that situation. He has stirred clear of trouble since that incident and won’t be facing any punishment. Miller was up front with teams, and his responses to questions regarding that night have seemingly convinced teams to keep him at the top of their draft boards.