Michael Jordan Dropping Bags On His 60th Birthday | The GOAT Donates Record $10 Million To Make-A-Wish Foundation

Michael Jordan is once again displaying why he’s one of the NBA’s most transcendent players on and off the court.

Twenty years after his retirement from the NBA, he’s still breaking records and breaking ground. For his 60th birthday on Feb. 17, His Airness will be donating $10 million to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, he announced this week.

MJ Gives Record Amount To Make-A-Wish

This donation is the highest donation anyone has ever made to the Make-A-Wish program in its 43 years of existence, once again setting him apart from everyone else.

You have to marvel at the philanthropy of one of the greatest athletes of all time. It rivals those of LeBron James, Serena Williams, and other world-class athletes who donate a considerable amount of money to various causes.

Michael Jordan is celebrating his 60th birthday by making a $10 million donation to Make-A-Wish — the largest individual gift in its history. pic.twitter.com/tlVpyTYW8x — Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 15, 2023

Jordan was once criticized during his hoops career from staying away from social or political issues, but now his money has helped fund many causes associated with the underserved and underprivileged and unheard.

Jordan’s hope is that by donating to the Make-A-Wish program, he inspires others to do the same to help some of these children achieve and live out their dreams as they battle for their lives against debilitating diseases and injuries.

“For the past 34 years, it’s been an honor to partner with Make-A-Wish and help bring a smile and happiness to so many kids,” Jordan said in a news release. “Witnessing their strength and resilience during such a tough time in their lives has truly been an inspiration.” according to ESPN.

Michael Jordan Has Been With Make-A-Wish Since 1989

Michael Jordan, who currently is the owner of the Charlotte Hornets, has been working with Make-A-Wish since 1989. He has been one of the organization’s top donors over the years, and he has helped out tons of kids.

In 2008 he was named as Make-A-Wish chief wish ambassador as one of the faces of this program.

ESPN quoted Jordan as saying “I can’t think of a better birthday gift than seeing others join me in supporting Make-A-Wish so that every child can experience the magic of having their wish come true.”

Jordan’s $10 million donation is further proof that as he advances in life, he wants to make a larger impact on the community aside from selling basketball sneakers. Proof of his new commitment to enhancing the lives of the “little people” is the fact that he chose to spend his 60th birthday bringing happiness to others.