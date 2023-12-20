‘Which Dynasty Did MJ Beat?’: Greg Anthony Places Quality Of LeBron’s Finals Wins Above Jordan’s In GOAT Debate

Just like clockwork, here comes another Michael Jordan and LeBron James GOAT debate. This time the discussion involves the role of “conqueror” and “dynasty destroyer,” and who played that role better.

Who’s the GOAT MJ or Bron?

It started last year when the Lakers were playing the Golden State Warriors in the playoff semifinal round. While the Lakers would eventually go on to win the series in 6 games, Fox Sports 1’s Kevin Wildes exclaimed that if LeBron and the Los Angeles Lakers would go on to eliminate the Warriors from the playoffs, they would end the Warriors dynasty.

Greg Anthony Says LeBron James Is A Dynasty Obliterator?

But Greg Anthony, a member of NBA TV, and a former basketball star himself at UNLV and later with the New York Knicks, inserted that LeBron had already defeated and ended two dynasties, one of them already being the Golden State Warriors.

He also threw a shot at His Airness, asserting that Jordan has never faced nor ended a dynasty, implying that LeBron has a leg up on Jordan in the GOAT debate because of that reason.

“Actually there were 2 [dynasties] (@spurs) and he actually has beaten both…I would ask you which dynasty did MJ beat? 😊 #AskingForAFriend love the show, you guys are fun!” Anthony wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Anthony, who is an NCAA champion with the 1989-’90 UNLV team, challenged Wildes and gave his opinion on the never-ending Jordan-LeBron debate.

MJ Did Beat Dynasty Teams

Many argue that Jordan did take down a dynasty, the Showtime Lakers in 1991, but the opposing side dismisses that Lakers team’s dynasty cedentials because Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had retired and was not on that team.

The idea is that if the greatest center and one of the greatest players of all time was still playing with to that Lakers squad, Jordan and the Chicago Bulls would have been too overwhelmed and probably wouldn’t have won.

Also, if Kareem had already left, they would no longer be the same Showtime Lakers that was so dominant in the ‘’80s, which would void that dynasty championship for Jordan.

There’s always a lot of brain stretching when it comes to these debates.

Meanwhile, LeBron’s super team took down the San Antonio Spurs in 2013, who were considered a dynasty at that time, although the Spurs would come back the very next year to beat the LeBron-led Miami Heat in the 2014 finals.

He also defeated the 73-9 Golden State Warriors, ruining their perfect season and making a historic comeback from 3-1 down in the Finals as well.

LeBron The NBA Ambassador

But with LeBron having conquered some all-time great NBA teams, he still is looking at the next generation of basketball. With Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant making his return from his 25-game suspension, LeBron had a great response to his return.

“1️⃣2️⃣ welcome back!! Go be GREAT again!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾,” LeBron James wrote.

It seems that the arguably greatest player of all time is still lending out some love to the young bucks and he is hoping Ja Morant can regain the trust and respect of the NBA executive suite. Meanwhile, LeBron has a lot more to do in his quest for greatness, and the In-Season tournament banner being lifted should help his case.

It is worth noting that Jordan never won an In-Season Tournament.