LeBron James Continues To Post Historic Numbers: NBA GOAT Debate Ends With This Top 5 All-Time List

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James put up a season high 37 points in Sunday night’s win over the Houston Rockets. At 39 years old Bron continues to defy what is humanly possible.

“Just trying to push the limit,” James said after the game. “See how far I can take this thing. I don’t know. I mean, it’s me vs. Father Time.”

Bron’s continued exploits have us wondering is the GOAT debate over? Who are the top 5 NBA players of all time?

To be clear, creating a list like this is impossible. We cannot compare players across different eras. The athletes and level of skill in today’s era is far superior to the 1950s, ’60s, ’70s, ’80s and ’90s. That’s how evolution works.

So you can’t say who plays the game better because the game has evolved. Instead, what you end up debating is who is the most accomplished player of all time.

Nonetheless here are the top 5 players in NBA history.

No. 5 Tim Duncan

A five-time champion, three-time Finals MVP, two-time league MVP, 15-time All-NBA, 15-time All-Star, 15-time All-Defense, and rookie of the year in 1998. He has a career .2091 WS/48. League average is .100. His career BPM is 5.6.

The most understated superstar of his era. He was better than Kevin Garnett, Tracy McGrady, Allen Iverson, and Steve Nash.

The late Kobe Bryant is another very famous player that played for a more famous franchise during this time period who others will have in their top-5. Duncan has more accolades and is better in every meaningful advanced stat, often by a lot. To each is own.

No. 4 Magic Johnson

A five-time champion, three-time Finals MVP, three-time league MVP, 12-time All-Star, 10-time All-NBA. He led the league in assists four times and steals twice.

He was the face of the “Showtime” Lakers. One of the most popular and winningest teams in the 1980s. He revolutionized the point guard position, by being 6-feet-9 and displaying skills more associated with smaller players.

No. 3 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

It actually feels blasphemous to have “Cap” this low. He has the greatest overall basketball career of any player ever when you count high school, college, and the pros.

A six-time champion, six-time league MVP (most in history), two-time Finals MVP, 19-time All-Star, 15-time All-NBA, 11-time All-Defense, and rookie of the year in 1970. He led the league in blocks four times (it wasn’t an official stat his first three years), scoring twice, and rebounding once. He has a career .2284 WS/48 and he is No. 1 all-time in career win shares.

No. 2. Michael Jordan

Yes, I did it. This is why these lists are pointless. No matter who you have in this top-5, if that’s who you start your franchise with you are going to win a lot.

A six-time champion, six-time Finals MVP, five-time league MVP, 14-time All-Star, 11-time All-NBA, nine-time All-Defense, defensive player of the year in 1988 and rookie of the year in 1985. He led the league in scoring 10 times and steals three times.

He has a career .250 WS/48 and is fifth all-time in career win shares. His career BPM is 9.2.

Jordan is iconic, undefeated in the NBA Finals, never forced to a Game 7 in the championship round. He is that dude.

No. 1 LeBron James

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer and that’s not what he does best on the court.

A four-time champion, four-time Finals MVP, four-time league MVP, 19-time All-Star, 19-time All-NBA, six-time All-Defense, rookie of the year in 2004. He led the league in scoring once and assists once.

Bron has led a team to the NBA Finals 10 times and won four titles. His teams were favorites in only three of the 10 Finals series.

The Golden State Warriors added Kevin Durant to become the greatest team of all time in order to defeat Bron and his Cleveland Cavaliers.

He is the only player in NBA history with at least 30,000 career points, 10,000 career rebounds, 10, career assists, 2,000 career steals, and 1,000 career blocks.

His career WS/48 is .226 and he is second all-time in career win shares. His career BPM is 8.8.

Bron is the most complete basketball player we’ve ever seen and nobody has played at an elite level as late in their career.