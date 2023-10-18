LeBron James Shows A Bit Too Much Love For His “Munchkin” | Daddy Embarrasses Daughter Zhuri With His Supportive Comments During Her Volleyball Game

People use many titles, nicknames, and adjectives to describe LeBron James — from superstar to GOAT to activist to American hero.

One of many accurate descriptions that sometimes can be overlooked is the title of “father.”

It’s crazy when you think about it because one of his three children, Bronny, is on the University of Southern California basketball team, while the other, Bryce, is a high-school basketball star; and Bron is very active in their lives. Fans tend to forget that he has a family of his own, with his wife Savannah, not just basketball boys, but a young daughter who is embarking on her athletic career.

While the hoops world is getting energized for the start of the NBA season, LeBron James is preoccupied being the greatest at his favorite job, as a dad.

This is evidenced by a video going viral of LeBron supporting his youngest child, and only daughter Zhuri James, at her volleyball game.

The video, which was captured by James himself, displayed him being arguably the most famous fan an athlete could have, and an overly excited father who was cheering his daughter on as she served the ball.

In the video, LeBron can be heard cheering, saying, “Do your thing, Munchkin. Do your thing.” He also shouted that nickname for Zhuri by saying, “Let’s go Munchkin!”

Anyone who has participated in sports as a young child knows that your parents attending and overzealously cheering you on can be quite the spectacle for other spectators, and quite the embarrassment for you.

Regardless of LeBron being worth over a billion dollars, one of the coolest fathers, and probably the most recognizable face in a gymnasium, that embarrassment was still there for Zhuri.

Immediately after LeBron shouted his last Munchkin comment, Zhuri turned around and stared at him, completely embarrassed. She actually gave him the death stare — a look only a doting father and daughter would know.

LeBron posted that on Instagram, captioning it “Another One in the making! Uh-Oh !! Let’s Gooooooo Munchin!! @allthingszhuri got NEXT!! VIBES!! #JamesGang ZTZTheWarriorPrincess”

LeBron Has Always Been A Loud and Proud Dad

One of the many things that makes LeBron James one of the greatest athletes of all time is that even when averaging over 27 points, 7 assists, and 7 rebounds throughout his career, he’s always figured out how to be his family’s number-one fan.

LeBron is always at his kids’ games, sometimes practices, and routinely drops the whole “superstar in public” act to engage in a way that most parents do at their child’s games. Bron has even picked up the coach’s clipboard in the past and offered his genius to youth teams in the heat of battle.

It’s no secret that Bronny, LeBron’s eldest son, chose USC to be close to his family while he’s at college.

LeBron clearly emphasizes making time for his family, regardless of all of that keeps him busy, including his various business ventures. And the moment he shared with his daughter is proof that LeBron James isn’t that much different than you and me when it comes to his kids.