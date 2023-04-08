LeBron James’ Family Set To Take Over Volleyball? | King Says Daughter Zhuri Is Star In The Making

With his two sons following in his footsteps playing hoops, it looks like LeBron James’ 8-year-old daughter Zhuri will try her hand at volleyball. In a short video posted to his Instagram Stories of Zhuri hitting a volleyball over the net, Bron captioned it with “My 🏐 ⭐️ in the making.”

Zhuri has the athletic genetics from possibly the greatest basketball player of all time. If she shows interest and wants to play, Bron and wife Savannah will give her every possible opportunity to succeed. It would be pretty cool if she eventually excelled at volleyball.

But she’s 8. Let’s pump the brakes on writing her future.

Bronny James Has A Decision To Make

Meanwhile her eldest brother, Bronny, has a big decision to make. The rising combo guard in the class of 2023 has yet to announce where he will play hoops next season.

It’s growing more likely that college is where Bronny will choose to play next season, but where he’ll go and when he will make the decision is still a mystery.

“At the end of the day, it’s my decision. I’m going to make the right one to me,” Bronny James said at Nike Hoops Summit media availability.

Bronny James’ publicist stops him from answering the big college decision question. 😩



(🎥: @SBLiveSports) pic.twitter.com/FZX2VOtv9w — theScore (@theScore) April 7, 2023

Bronny is currently practicing with Team USA at the Nike Hoops Summit in Oregon, the premier U-19 basketball game in the world that features the top prep players in the United States versus the top world U-19 players.

Is Oregon The Spot For Bronny?

His teammate Jackson Shelstad who is committed to Oregon is trying to recruit Bronny to join him in the Pacific Northwest.

“I was trying to recruit him (Wednesday) morning,” Shelstad said, adding that his pitch about why the Ducks are best for James is pretty straightforward: “He’s boys with (Oregon signee) Mookie (Cook), he’s signed with Nike. Me, Mookie and KJ (Kwame Evans Jr.), all three freshmen coming in love his game, we’d love to play with him. We’re all unselfish, so (I) think it would be a great fit. We’d love to have him at Oregon.”

At the end of the day Bronny is right, this decision has to be what’s best for him in service of his ultimate life goals.

Along with the eldest James’ son, and Shelstad the Team USA roster includes: Omaha Biliew, Blake Buchanan, Isaiah Collier, Eric Dailey Jr., Justin Edwards, Ron Holland, Jared McCain, Sean Stewart, Dajuan Wagner Jr., Ja’Kobe Walter and Cody Williams.

Wagner and Stewart, like Bronny James, have fathers who played in the NBA. Michael Stewart and Dajuan Wagner. A member of the World team, Andrej Stojakovic, also has a dad who played in the league, Peja Stojakovic.

While the sons share a Nike Hoop Summit bond, their fathers do as well.

On Oct. 29, 2003, a rookie LeBron James made his professional debut for the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Sacramento Kings. Also on that night, Peja Stojakovic scored a game-high 22 for the Kings, while Michael Stewart did not play due to coach’s decision and teammate Dajuan Wagner was out to injury for the Cavaliers.

It’s pretty incredible.