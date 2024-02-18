Michael Jordan Gifts Daughter Jasmine Supercar Worth $250K For 30th Birthday | This Is Probably Your Dream Vehicle

NBA legend and six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan who in many realms of the sport is widely considered the GOAT, has built himself a fortune. From his greatness on the court to his business acumen off of it, MJ or “His Airness” has done it in every way, and because of that he can pretty much buy whatever he likes.

The father of five which happens to be three older children with ex-wife Juanita, and two younger children (twins) with current wife Yvette Pierre, Jordan is no stranger to blessing his children with expensive gifts.



That’s what the basketball savant did for his Jasmine’s 30th birthday. Making her milestone special day an even more memorable one, Jordan surprised her with a Bentley Bentayga supercar valued at over $250,000.

That’s a drop in the bucket for Jordan, whose net worth soared to over $3 billion with the sale of his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets in August.

On this day in 1963: Michael Jordan born.



Age 61: $3 billion net worth

Age 60: sells Hornets

Age 57: invests in DraftKings

Age 47: buys Hornets

Age 43: invests in Hornets

Age 33: makes Space Jam

Age 31: Hanes deal

Age 29: Upper Deck deal

Age 28: Gatorade deal

Age 21: Nike deal pic.twitter.com/IiurYawHse — Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) February 17, 2024

This Isn’t Jordan’s First Rodeo

In 2019, when Jasmine —- who’s Jordan’s oldest of his three daughters — gave birth to Jordan’s first and only grandchild he then gifted her with a Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 SUV.

The gift which ranges from $185K to $360K in price was a sweet gesture as Jordan who turned 61 on Saturday obviously wanted to bring his first grandchild into the world in style.

In 2020 Jasmine who was born at the height of her dad’s illustrious NBA career, told the Chicago Tribune that she thoroughly enjoyed the 10-part docuseries “The Last Dance,” which premiered during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m definitely texting him nonstop. I think there hasn’t been an episode, a Sunday where I haven’t been like, ‘This happened — let me know your thoughts. I was super young, so I’m really taking this in as a fan.”

This edit of Michael Jordan's net worth over the years hits hard



pic.twitter.com/D9m7IKSvnt — Dylan Powell (@PowellAnalytics) February 17, 2024

Jordan Bought Whole Family Cars

When it comes to family, MJ has reportedly always been a giver. During his rookie season the six-time NBA Finals MVP and five-time NBA MVP purchased seven vehicles for his family and a longtime friend.m

In September of last year that family friend Lewis Godwin’s son Don told reporters this about Jordan’s trip to a Wilmington, North Carolina, car dealership, and how he walked away with the lump some of new rides for those closest to him.

“Michael said, I want to buy seven cars. Do you see that big black Mercedes, he four-door? That’s the one for me. I want my mother to have the little Mercedes next to it, and I want my dad to have a Mercedes. I want my grandmother to have big Pontiac Bonneville, and my brothers and sisters — Firebird Trans Ams, beautiful Pontiacs.”

Jordan is an avid car lover himself so it’s no surprise that he’s into giving those closest to him new luxury vehicles.