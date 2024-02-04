Michael Jordan Game-Worn Sneaker Set Auctioned For $8M | The Richest Athlete In History Adds Old Money To His New $3B Fortune

The legend of Michael Jordan continues and, as the NBA’s GOAT gets older, his past memorabilia get more expensive.

Jordan is definitely a brand that appreciates in value. The mogul recently sold his majority ownership in the Charlotte Hornets to wealthy investors Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall for $3 billion, marking the end of his 13-year-run as the only Black majority owner in the major pro sports.

How Much Did Set Of Jordan Sneakers Sell For At Auction?

On Feb. 2, a set of six Michael Jordan championship Air Jordan sneakers sold for a record-breaking $8 million at auction.



A set of six Michael Jordan championship Air Jordan sneakers has sold for a record-breaking $8 million at auction. (Photo: The Dynasty Collection/Sotheby’s)

The auction house Sotheby’s announced the complete set was sold for $8,032,800, which reportedly set a new global auction record for game-worn sneakers.

The set consists of an Air Jordan VI (1991), Air Jordan VII (1992), Air Jordan VIII (1993), Air Jordan XI (1996), Air Jordan XII (1997), and Air Jordan XIV (1998).

Each sneaker is autographed by the six-time champion and five-time MVP and includes signed limited photographs taken by legendary photographer Bill Smith after the 1992, 1993, 1996, and 1998 NBA Finals.

Smith covered the Bulls during that era and is credited with some iconic photos of MJ, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman and other Bulls legends.

Value Estimated Between $7M and 10M

According to initial reports, Sotheby’s auction house estimated the value of the Jordan sneakers between $7 million and $10 million, so they knew the final price would be possibly record-breaking once the complete set was sold.

Some super rich party pooper swooped in and bought the entire collection.

“Today’s record-breaking price is a testament to the GOAT,” said Sotheby’s head of modern collectibles, Brahm Wachter, in a statement, ESPN reported.

“The Dynasty Collection undeniably ranks among the most significant compilations of sports memorabilia in history. Serving as both a reminder of Michael Jordan’s lasting impact on the world and a tangible expression of his recognized legendary status, its significance is further validated by this monumental result.

“A truly unparalleled moment and milestone in auction history, the sale of these six championship-clinching sneakers will likely never be replicated,” he added.

The Dynasty Collection is not located in the United States but will be available to view in Dubai through 3 March.

Jordan Brand Is King In Game-Worn Sports Memorabilia

Michael Jordan holds a plethora of NBA records that he set during his incomparable NBA career, and as a brand, everything MJ produces or touches is usually a transcending situation as well,

Jordan still holds the record for most expensive game-worn sports memorabilia.

Chicago Bulls Jersey From Game One 1998 NBA Finals

Jordan’s Chicago Bulls jersey worn during Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz was auctioned off by Sotheby’s for a record-breaking $10.1 million.

Jordan scored 33 points in that game en route to disposing of the Jazz in six games. That ’98 series, the focus of the award-winning documentary “The Last Dance,” marked Jordan’s second three-peat, final season with the Bulls and his final NBA championship. Jordan averaged 33.5 points, four rebounds, and 2.3 assists.

Air Jordan 13s From Game Two 1998 NBA Finals

Meanwhile, his Air Jordan 13s that he rocked In Game 2 were sold for more than $2.2 million at auction in May 2023.

Jordan Wore Nike Air Ships Before Air Jordans

In August 2023, an autographed pair of his Nike Air Ships that Jordan rocked in his rookie season and were worn before the popular Air Jordans hit the scene and cornered the market in 1985, were sold for $624,000.

Jordan Brand Leads All-Star Fashion

For the seventh consecutive year, Jordan Brand will outfit the league’s brightest stars for 73rd NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET in Indianapolis.

The event is airing on TNT in the United States and reaching fans in more than 200 countries and territories in more than 50 languages. So, the entire event will be an expansion of the Michael Jordan influence. The Jordan Brand get up is designed to reflect the old-school, Hoosier-inspired warm-ups.

The Michael Jordan brand and his many investments is still one of the strongest in sports. His accomplishments, memories and crossover cultural impact — and his continuous flow of new wealth — will keep him at the forefront of business and entertainment for years to come.