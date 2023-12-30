“This Is Our Thing” | Shaq Is Happy For Udonis Haslem Getting Jersey Retired By Miami Heat, But What’s His Beef With NBA Greats Bill Russell And Michael Jordan?

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is happy for former teammate Udonis Haslem getting his jersey retired by the Miami Heat. But Shaq doesn’t like that the franchise retired the jersey numbers of legendary champions Bill Russell and Michael Jordan, because they didn’t play for the Heat or help build their championship culture. Is Shaq hating?

Shaq doesn’t like that the Miami Heat franchise retired the jersey numbers of legendary champions Bill Russell and Michael Jordan, because they didn’t play for the Heat or help build their championship culture.

“I hate the fact that they hang up other people’s jerseys. I hope I’m not disrespecting anybody by this term,” Shaq said on the latest episode of his “The BIG Podcast.” “This thing is ours. This is what we built. Michael Jordan ain’t never play for the Heat. Bill Russell ain’t never play for the Heat. You did your own thing with your little Celtics family and Chicago family. But this Miami thing? I was one of the original championship families. … This is our thing. So, I don’t like that personally.”

Heat Retired Jerseys

As a franchise the Heat have retired the jerseys of former team players: Alonzo Mourning, Tim Hardaway, Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade, and Shaq. Haslem will be the seventh former Heat player to have his jersey retired.

The team also, as a sign of respect for the greatness and careers of Russell and Jordan, retired nos. 6 and 23.

First, there is no uniform standard that franchises share on which jerseys to retire. It’s up to an individual team and their ownership and management. They can honor whomever they choose and for whatever reason.

No Uniform Standard In Jersey Retirement

Shaq did win a title with the Heat, but only played three and a half seasons with the Heat. If the Heat didn’t retire his jersey, nobody would have seen it as some kind of travesty.

Just as the team’s decision to honor Russell and Jordan is a nice gesture, but not a travesty because they didn’t play for the team.

In the NHL, the No. 99 is retired league-wide for the legendary contributions of the GOAT Wayne Gretzky to the sport.

This is much ado about nothing.

Shaq is entitled to feel the way he feels, being a part of the team’s first-ever championship. But does anyone think of him as a Heat? Or is he more associated with the Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Lakers?

In today’s era of player movement, it’s likely that more players could have their jerseys retired with multiple franchises.