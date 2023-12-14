The Big Fish? It’s All About Big Chicken | Shaq Is Coming For KFC With Expansion Of His Chain Of Chicken Spots

Shaq is a unicorn when it comes to former athletes and their personalities.

Not only was he one of the most dominant superstars ever to pick up a basketball, but he is arguably the funniest, and his reputation as a ground-breaking entrepreneur is renowned as he approaches a net worth of $1 billion.

Still, when you think of Shaq, the first thing that comes to mind is rim-rocking dunks, championships and his many nicknames. Believe it or not, sometimes people forget just how savvy a businessman he is and he’s not afraid to compete with the old money giant brands.

Shaq’s Big Chicken Is Coming For KFC

“Finger Lickin’ Good” is KFC’s slogan, one of the most notable fast food brands in America, but Shaq’s chicken chain “Big Chicken” might have something to say about that when it’s all said and done.

Shaq’s chicken restaurant is not a globally recognizable food place yet, but he has over 300 spots either opened or in development, and with his larger-than-life personality behind what seems to be a great product there’s no reason that it doesn’t grow exponentially.

But most recently, Shaq’s restaurant has multiple spots coming to a new state, and according to Boston 25 News, Massachusetts will be the recipient of six new Big Chicken restaurants.

Big Chicken signed an agreement with Restaurant Brands International (QSR), and in this agreement the six new locations will be strategically placed in Boston, Cape Cod, the Metro West, and the North Shore regions of the Massachusetts Bay.

“With a deep-rooted history in Boston and its restaurant scene, we are thrilled to venture into the exciting world of Big Chicken,” Barry Lattuca of QSR said. “When we went for the discovery day, we knew it was the right fit because we truly love the product and the passion behind it. For us, it’s not just about the celebrity connection; it’s about the food. We can’t wait to expand the brand’s presence along the coast of Boston.”

Big Chicken is unique in the fact that it has a lot of Shaq’s favorite homestyle recipes for chicken and other dishes.

It’s described as telling “a story all the while offering guests an inside look into the life and personality of Shaquille O’Neal,” according to Big Chicken’s website.

Where Can You Find A Big Chicken Spot?

Big Chicken has locations all over the U.S. already, including Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Seattle, Houston, Arizona, Illinois, and Ohio, as well as in New York’s UBS Arena, The Comcast Center in Philadelphia, The Moody Center in Austin, and other sites, according to Boston 25 News.

Now, with some locations coming to Massachusetts, Shaq is expanding his business empire even more. It’s also worth noting that Shaq did play for the Boston Celtics briefly in 2010. So, in a way he’s giving back to one of many communities he touched during his time on the NBA court.