Draymond Green Targets Guys He Knows Won’t Respond, and Former Miami Heat Enforcer Udonis Haslem Is Calling Him Out On It

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is currently in the midst of an indefinite suspension. This following his on-court antics of wildly punching Phoenix Suns center Jusef Nurkic.

That followed him choking Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert last month, an incident which subsequently resulted in the Warriors enforcer being suspended for five games.

For Green who’s always toed the proverbial line of acceptable and unacceptable behavior, it was the latest incident in his checkered career. If he’s not picking up technical fouls, he’s being sent to the showers early following an ejection. When you look at the history of some of Green’s most memorable mixups, he’s sort got a type.

UD Speaks On Green

Former Miami Heat legend and resident OG Udonis Haslem who’s called Green out for his antics in the past, didn’t miss the opportunity to speak on this situation. Haslem, who retired after last season, just started a new podcast called “The OGs” and there he addressed the situation the four-time NBA champion and one-time NBA DPOY Green seems to always be in.

Haslem who was known as a bit of an enforcer himself during his playing days believes Green has taken things a bit too far.

“Draymond, man, you’re out of pocket,” Haslem said of the first episode of his new podcast. “You’re out of pocket. I f— with Draymond, man. There’s only so many warriors in this league, guys that are going to take a tech, going to take that foul, and protect their teammates. But we don’t start s—. We don’t start it. We ain’t bullies. We don’t look for it. We don’t initiate it. We are guys that prevent it. We are guys that protect our teammates. So, man, I got a lot of respect for Draymond man. But right now, Draymond tripping.” “People thinks he’s crazy. I think he’s smart. Because he knows who he’s messing with,” Haslem continued. “He choked out Gobert, he hit Nurkic. He’s messing with people who really ain’t gonna do nothing back.”

Green’s been picking on European players he knows aren’t built like that or someone like former Warriors teammate Jordan Poole, who he cold-cocked during last season’s training camp. The move subsequently ruined the team’s season and defense of their 2022 NBA championship. Poole, a rising young player for the team, never seemed to recover, and was dealt to the Washington Wizards this past offseason.

Haslem says Green decking Poole would be like him picking on rising Heat star Tyler Herro. It’s just not a fair fight, and for that Green is wrong.



Haslem Is Qualified To Speak On It

After going undrafted in 2002, Haslem spent his entire 20-year NBA career with the Miami helping them win three NBA championships. During his time in the league Haslem earned the reputation as an enforcer who did it the right way.

Just like Green, he was always ready to step up and defend his teammates. When called upon he would give that hard foul to the opposing team to sort of send a message. But one thing you never saw from Haslem was him attacking a teammate or coming unhinged versus the opponent as Green as done so often.

And as Haslem said repeatedly in his statement, Green chooses the right ones to pick on.

Per reports Green, at the very minimum will be out for at least three more weeks as he meets the league’s mandated stipulations that must occur before a return to the hardwood can even be considered. Green is allowed to practice but not enter any arenas on game days.