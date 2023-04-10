Rudy Gobert Punches Kyle Anderson While Jaden McDaniels Punches Wall And Fractures Hand | Jimmy Butler Was Right About Minnesota

There are problems in Minnesota. Tensions boiled over within the locker room and bled onto the hardwood as Minnesota Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert let his emotions get the best of him. He punched his teammate Kyle Anderson during a timeout in the team’s final regular-season game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Early on, Gobert was subbed out of the game by Anderson, who took his place on the court. The drama began when the Timberwolves, down by 12 points in the second quarter with 4:23 left, took a timeout, and center Rudy Gobert and forward Kyle Anderson had a heated conversation. The altercation started after Anderson told Gobert to block some shots, and Gobert responded by telling Anderson to grab a rebound, per ESPN. Then, Gobert punched Anderson after he reportedly told Gobert to “Shut the f**k up, b***h.”

Why Did Rudy Gobert Punch His Teammate During Time Out?

Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince pushed Gobert away from Anderson after he walked over to him to continue the confrontation before being held back. Gobert was reportedly sent home, with Minnesota announcing that he was “out for the remainder of the game.” When he left, Gobert had two points and three rebounds.

Gobert released a Twitter statement apologizing to the fans, the Timberwolves, and Anderson for the incident.

“Emotions got the best of me today. I should not have reacted the way I did regardless of what was said. I wanna apologize to the fans, the organisation, and particularly to Kyle, who is someone that I truly love and respect as a teammate,” Gobert posted to his Twitter account.

During halftime, the altercation continued into the locker room, at which point Anderson told Gobert, “I’ll knock your a** out,” according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Gobert eventually sent his teammates an apology text in their group chat, and reports are that the team is planning to “move on” from the situation.

Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson had to be separated after a heated altercation in the Timberwolves' huddle 😳pic.twitter.com/LXqgXiozpo — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 9, 2023

The Wolves

The issues between Gobert and Anderson might be from Anderson’s intense passion for the game, which translates into aggression when he speaks to Gobert.

“Kyle (Anderson) wants to win and sometimes he’s a little aggressive in the way he talks, but I don’t take it personally,” Gobert said to Chris Hine of The Star Tribune. “I receive it in a positive way because it comes from a place of wanting me to be the best Rudy I can be and wanting us to win. I love his competitiveness, love the way he plays the game. The way he makes others around him better. He’s been a huge part of this year.”

I've been working on a piece about Kyle Anderson's leadership and his blunt, honest way of talking to teammates. I asked Rudy Gobert about him yesterday. He's what Rudy said. pic.twitter.com/l0kDs94lR5 — Chris Hine (@ChristopherHine) April 9, 2023

Jaden McDaniels Breaks Hand Punching Wall In Tunnel

The frustration didn’t stop there, as another Timberwolves player threw a punch in the arena on Sunday, just not at a person. Forward Jaden McDaniels punched a wall in the tunnel, immediately gripping his hand in pain. McDaniels, who only played nine minutes, recorded one rebound and one steal before the team announced he was out for the remainder of the game. According to reports, McDaniels sustained a fractured hand.

Jaden McDaniels punched a wall so hard he put himself out of the game pic.twitter.com/QJQFoMI1i2 — Pelicans Film Room (@PelsFilmRoom) April 9, 2023

Minnesota rallied to win in Gobert’s absence, claiming the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference and a spot in the play-in tournament. With the game scheduled for April 12, the team will have a few days to figure out their internal issues.

