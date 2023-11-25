OKC Thunder’s Josh Giddey Is Getting Wander Franco Treatment For Alleged Relationship With A High School Junior

Oklahoma City Thunder player, Josh Giddey, the young Australian sensation, is making waves in the NBA with his exceptional skills and versatility. However, now the rumor mill has his name in the mix with an unsettling accusation that he is allegedly in a relationship with a minor. Currently, the NBA is reportedly investigating the allegation.

“We’re looking into it,” Michael Bass, an NBA spokesman, said on Friday to The Associated Press.

It all started when, in a since-deleted post, an anonymous social media user said a girl seen with Giddey in videos and photographs was a high school junior at the time. The social media account has since been deactivated.

The allegation receipts included videos and pictures of Giddey with an alleged 15-year-old. The pair seemingly refer to each other as romantic partners.

The Silent Treatment

Giddey, who turned 21 in October, had no definitive comment when he was asked about the allegation at practice on Friday.

“Yeah, I understand the question, obviously,” Giddey said when questioned at Friday’s practice. “But there’s no further comment right now.

“I get the question guys. I completely understand you guys want to know about it. But just for right now, I don’t have anything to say.”

The Oklahoma City Thunder coach, Mark Daigneault, echoed the sentiment, saying it was personal.

Giddey has since blacked out his profile picture on his Instagram and turned off the comments to avoid the questions and critiques about the allegations.

Ironically, OKC rookie Chet Holmgren, who is close to Giddey, wiped all the pictures of the two of them from his social media.

Josh Giddey’s basketball journey started by proxy in a basketball-centric family. His father, Warrick Giddey, played professionally in Australia’s National Basketball League (NBL). This early exposure to the game laid the foundation that bore fruit in the prestigious Australian Institute of Sport (AIS), where he honed his skills and developed into a promising young talent.

His unique combination of size, court vision, and playmaking abilities drew attention from scouts and colleges worldwide.

Budding OKC Star

In the 2021 NBA draft, Giddey was selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder with the 6th overall pick. At 6 feet 8, Giddey possesses the height and vision of a forward but has a point guard’s ballhandling and passing abilities.

Giddey put up exceptional numbers in his rookie season, averaging 12.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists, helping the Oklahoma City team get off to an 11-4 start. He was also named to the All-Rookie second team that season.

Last season, he averaged 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists, and at the World Cup this summer, he averaged a team-high 19.4 points for an Australia team that went 3-2.

The Oklahoma City Thunder organization has high hopes for Giddey as he continues to develop and adapt to the rigors of the NBA.