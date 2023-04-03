Chargers Defensive Lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day Says “I Was Just Sexually Assaulted By TSA” In California At John Wayne Airport

Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day is charged with harassing opposing team’s quarterbacks. Recently, Joseph-Day says he was sexually assaulted during a routine security check at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California. The former Rutgers Scarlet Knights star took to Twitter to tell what happened as he attempted to board a plane.

“I really just got sexually assaulted by TSA at @JohnWayneAir. After I asked the gentleman to stop BC I’m uncomfortable and I feel that part of the check is unnecessary (After he felt it was needed). Then they told me I was the problem after three TSA agents swarmed me,” he wrote. “I’m all for people doing their job well. But it was extremely unnecessary and dehumanizing. I travel a lot, for personal and work reasons. I’ve never experienced anything like that.”

“And when I do try to file a complaint they are making me junior through hoops to do so.

“I’m not sharing this on Twitter for sympathy. I’m sharing this so this group of gentleman and staff aren’t allowed to do this to ever again to another human being.”

From the sounds of Joseph-Day’s complaint, the TSA workers seemed to go a little too far in how they did their job as it pertains to him.

One has to wonder if they knew he played for the Chargers and if there was a motive behind their actions. It’s just a hypothetical, but you never know.

Free Agent Defensive Lineman Sebastian Joseph Day is signing a 3 year $24 million contract with the #Chargers pic.twitter.com/XqTxvQFKWg — ChargersCore (@ChargersCore) March 15, 2022

Airport Says They’re Investigating The Matter

Joseph-Day’s comments reportedly are being looked into now. The good thing is there are plenty of surveillance cameras in and around the airport, so this should be resolved fairly quickly. In fact, TSA released a statement on the matter:

“TSA is aware of allegations made by a traveler who was screened by TSA officers at John Wayne Orange County Airport Friday morning,” the agency said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “We are looking into the matter to determine if our procedures were followed and whether any corrective action needs to be taken. “TSA remains committed to treating every traveler with dignity and respect while carrying out its security screening responsibilities.”

As of now there has been no decision made on which way this will go, but Joseph-Day isn’t the first and he won’t be the last to question airport screening procedures. Hopefully, this is resolved quickly and was nothing more than a dust-up and not all that Joseph-Day is alleging.

Joseph-Day Is Vital Part Of Chargers’ Defense

For a Chargers team who made the playoffs last season, blowing a 27-3 lead in a 31-30 wild card loss to the Jaguars, Joseph-Day will be looked upon to provide run stopping and pass rush from his defensive end spot. With outside linebackers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa playing alongside him, Joseph-Day should be able to feast on single matchups.

Sebastian Joseph Day first season with the Chargers

56 tackles (career high)

9 tackles for loss (career high)

2 sacks

1st career safety

1st career interception pic.twitter.com/lUhj7ISx9Y — ChargersMuse (@ChargersMuse) February 6, 2023

Joseph-Day’s two sacks in 2022 needs to be more like six to seven from his position. He’s under contract for the next two seasons at $8M per season, and the Chargers would love to continue to see even more of a return on their investment.

