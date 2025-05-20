‘This Is Exactly What He Was Talking About’: ‘Corny’ RG3 vs. Ryan Clark Feud Over Cailtin Clark, Angel Reese, White Wives and Black Women Has Folks Apologizing To Rob Parker

We all love a good social media battle, regardless of who it’s between. The Ryan Clark vs Robert Griffin III beef, sparked by the Angel Reese and Cailtin Clark rivalry that turned up another notch in the season’s opening game, is the latest on the menu. What we didn’t expect was for it to still be going on and reach the level of pettiness that it has.

One silver lining in this entire back-and-forth is that according to the way Ryan Clark has assessed and vehemently fought back against RGIII’s extreme criticism of Angel Reese, as well as Clark claiming that RG3 can’t understand the torment Reese endures as a Black woman because he has a white, international wife, is that Rob Parker’s infamous “cornball brother” comment that got him permanently suspended from ESPN was right on target in the eyes of many.

As this entire WNBA-inspired beef predictably exploded on social media, the host of the daily “Odd Couple” was trending, with fans demanding that he get his job back on ESPN in light of Clark’s recent comments.

ESPN Needs To Pick Up The 📞 Yesterday’s Price isn’t today’s price tho pic.twitter.com/or3gSnZYd5 — LA MAQUINA DE SOMBRAS (@FANalyst1) May 20, 2025

“Crazy that this is still alive 13 years later,” Parker told The Shadow League on Tuesday. “If you told me back then, this would still be an issue, a talking point, I would have said, ‘No way, no how.’ I’m stunned.”



Ryan Clark Says RG3 Made ‘Corny’ Jokes about Milk and His White Wife

Clark says when he worked with Robert Griffin III, the former star quarterback for the Washington Redskins, would love to talk about milk and his wife’s skin color.

“When I worked with RG3 he would make all of these sorta corny jokes about milk and how much he loved it and how important it was. And he always points out on social media, the color of his wife’s skin,” Calrk said on a recent episode of his “The Pivot” podcast. “As if the color of her skin is what makes her special. As if the color of her skin is what makes her a good wife.”



There’s that word again; “corny.”

Rob Parker Fired From ESPN For Calling RG3 A Cornball Brother In 2013

The theme among some Black men within the pro sports community is that RG3 is a corn ball brother. Maybe Rob Parker didn’t articulate it on a quick-hitting debate show the way Ryan Clark has had time to on his own podcast and social media, where he can freely express himself. Parker also didn’t get a chance to go head-to-head with RG3 or take to social media to continue the debate.

Back in 2013 on an episode of ESPN “First Take”, Parker was fired for controversial comments he made questioning Griffin’s “blackness” on air, using the term “cornball brother” and alluding to his preference for white women, which led to a suspension and then a refusal to renew his contract.

“Rob Parker’s contract expired at year end. Evaluating our needs and his work, including his recent RGIII comments, we decided not to renew,” an ESPN spokesperson said at the time.

Parker received plenty of backlash from fans and other media for his comments, which they tried to paint as racist towards white women and critical of Black men who date white women. And with the proliferation of such marriages that exist in the sports world and beyond, people emotionally struck back at Parker for what he considered “simply keeping it real.” The kind of personal expression and racially-polarizing take that became a staple at ESPN in the following decade.

Time will always tell the truth and according to everything Clark has said over these past few days, what Parker said 12 years ago might have some substance to it.



RG3 Is Married To Former Track & Field Star Grete Šadeiko From Estonia

RG3 was an athlete back then. but the past half decade he’s been a member of the media, often sharing his controversial opinions on things and often celebrating his wife, ex-Florida State University track and field star, Grete Šadeiko Griffin, born in Turi, Estonia. She represented her home country in the heptathlon at the World Junior Championships in 2010 and 2012. They share three daughters.

So here we are, with Ryan Clark and RG3 engaged in a “are you black enough?” debate because RG3 blames Angel Reese for hating CC. This predictable narrative was boosted by an exchange between Reese and Clark in an opening-season blowout loss to the Indiana Fever on May 17.

“After watching Caitlin Clark’s flagrant foul on Angel Reese and the aftermath, there is no way Angel Reese can continue the lie that she doesn’t dislike Caitlin Clark,” Griffin wrote on X. “I know what hatred looks like. Angel Reese HATES Caitlin Clark. Not some basketball rivalry hate either. Hate.”

Griffin later claimed his statement was “purely based in basketball” and was simply a “sports take.”

Clark went all in on RG3 after that, accusing him of some corny race-baiting and being culturally out of touch.

“When RG3 jumps onto the hate train or the angry train, it now follows what we saw from Keith Olbermann, what we saw from Dave Portnoy, as they poured onto Angel Reese to make her the villain, and Caitlin Clark heroic or hero story,” Clark said during a recent episode of his “The Pivot” podcast. “The one thing we know about RG3 is he’s not having conversations at his home about what Black women have to endure in this country. About what young Black women and athletes like Angel Reese have had to deal with being on the opposite side of Caitlin Clark’s rise and ascension into stardom.” “If you’re RG3, when is the last time within your household you’ve had a conversation about what [Angel Reese is] dealing with?” Clark asked. “You haven’t been able to do that because in both of your marriages, you’ve been married to White women.” Social Media Reacts To Ryan Clark vs. RG3 Beef Some fans felt Clark crossed a line.

All tho outta pocket I think he was tryna say rg3 can’t relate to black women cause he’s never been married to one hence the reason why he wouldn’t know how irresponsible his take was on Caitlyn Clark v Angel Reese — spacely sprocket (@therackuppod) May 20, 2025

“Talking about someone’s Wife or children is way outta line. Even the Mafia respects that rule. Ryan Clark is a jackass,” said one fan.

“i dont know Clark at all, but it’s a wild place to take a conversation feels like a big L “hey, you haven’t married a black woman, what do you know about Angel Reese being angry” like, WHAT?,” said another.

“Everything Ryan Clark says is r**cist,” claimed a third.

One netizen struck back at the notion that Clark’s comments didn’t relate to the actual game, which Indiana won 95-58. “EVERYTHING! Vilifying a black woman while openly admitting you’re only into white women has everything to do with Caitlin and Angel.”

Fans Apologizing To Rob Parker

This sounds awfully familiar. No wonder Rob Parker was trending as this entire situation was going down. After Clark’s reaction to RG3’s comments, Angel Reese supporters and others in general began apologizing to the former First Take panelist.

Y’all remember when Rob Parker was calling RG3 a cornball? This is exactly what he was talking about. https://t.co/olF1PtHgn7 pic.twitter.com/1ChXCUNMME — Rich In Facts (@RichInFacts) May 18, 2025

Even the back-handed compliments were supportive of Parker, with one netizen tweeting, “Rob Parker knew a fellow cornball brother when he saw one. My apologies to him for not recognizing it back then.”

Rob Parker knew a fellow cornball brother when he saw one. My apologies to him for not recognizing it back then. pic.twitter.com/QVO8nmzslf — Strictly 4 My X’ers (@Lizzs_Lockeroom) May 18, 2025

This went from 0-100 fast and the only winner so far, seems to be Rob Parker.