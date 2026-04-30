‘The Slowest Crossover In History’: Angel Reese Haters Quickly Criticized Her Skills After Shot Was Blocked By Former Chicago Sky Teammate Kamilla Cardoso

Angel Reese hit the court with her new Atlanta Dream team in a preseason matchup. There was extra drama surrounding the storyline of the game as Reese faced her former Chicago Sky team for the first time since a being traded this offseason.

RELATED: ‘The Dream Are A Huge Problem Now’: Angel Reese Trade Makes Team With Best Record In East WNBA Title Contenders, And Caitlin Clark Fans Are Sick

Atlanta Dream’s Angel Reese Meets Old Team In Preseason Matchup

The two-time All-Star was very critical of the way Chicago constructed its team and the caliber of players that surrounded her the past few seasons. After some public feuding and a suspension, Reese ended up on a title-contending team in Atlanta that won 30 games last season.

Angel Reese got going in 13 minutes in her Dream preseason debut 🔥



Atlanta defeated her former team, the Chicago Sky, 87-78 👏 pic.twitter.com/5teNTsODCk — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 30, 2026

She had a modest game, with eight points, seven rounds and three steals in just 13 minutes, but her squad pulled out the 87-79 victory.

The highlight of the evening for many came when the 6-foot-3 Reese attempted to bring the ball up and go straight at her former teammate Kamilla Cardoso at the basket. The 6-foot-7 Cardoso, a former national champion at South Carolina, rejected Reese’s shot and flashed a grin in the process.

Kamilla Cardoso met her former teammate Angel Reese at the rim for the rejection ❌



(via @WNBA) pic.twitter.com/idY07sr63H — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 30, 2026

This play sent social media running to the timelines. Team Caitlin Clark and other Reese haters started spitting their usual venom and criticism of Reese’s offensive game.

“The speed, the agility, the handles, the vertical. All the things on her Christmas list that haven’t come true yet,” one fan said. “Like she’s wearing ankle weights all the time,” said one user. “The slowest crossover in history,” quipped another. “WTF was that move? Baby giraffe euro step?” asked another user. “Why is she bringing up the ball and she has no bag,” one netizen asked. “She hoops like it’s volleyball,” said another fan. Angel Reese Fans Come To Her Defense

Of course, the Reese and Atlanta Dream fans weren’t feeling the negative comments.

“But somehow amazingly she’s a National Champion, crushing Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes. She averages more rebounds than The Joker, Karl Towns and Victor Wembanyama, Two-time WNBA All-Star with established records. Averages 125 points and 13 rebounds per game. Oh and her vertical is 40 inches. Neanderthal. You hillbillies love to hate and lie,” one Angel Reese supporter passionately stated.

🎥| Angel Reese on her first week with the Atlanta Dream and working with Karl Smesko.



[via sportsseriously tt] pic.twitter.com/1ENmfjaCTU — angel reese source (@ar5source) April 27, 2026

Everything Angel Reese Does On The Court Is News On Social Media

It was a meaningless preseason game, and Reese and her teammates are getting acclimated to each other, experimenting and trying to find the perfect championship chemistry. Many of the players participating in this game won’t be starting once the season begins and everyone returns from overseas and other obligations, anyway.

But we do know which storylines will drive the 2026 WNBA season and regardless of if her team wins or loses, Reese will be discussed in a variety of ways.