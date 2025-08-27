“You Don’t Disrespect The GOAT”: Angel Reese’s Petty Play During Candace Parker’s Chicago Sky Jersey Retirement Was Chi Barbie Confusing Branding With Basketball

Angel Reese has no problem throwing shade and also elevating the importance of her stature in the WNBA. Her brand is undeniable and she has improved in many aspects as an All-Star player again this season. However, her beef with former Chicago Sky legend and champion Candace Parker is probably an issue that Reese might want to reconsider.

An opinion by Parker, fragile egos and in Reese’s case, an inability to accept honest criticism, is seemingly at the center of the brewing dissension between Chi Barbie and CP3.

Candace Parker Gives Angel Reese Low Tier Ranking On “Post Moves” Podcast With Caitlin Clark’s Teammate

In late July, Angel Reese took to X (formerly Twitter) to post that “clout is one helluva DRUG. like it really gets to a point,” seemingly in response to Chicago legend Candace Parker. The timing of Reese’s post came after a clip of Parker’s comments about Reese on her “Post Moves” podcast with Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston went viral.

It started when Parker offered her WNBA tier rankings during a sit-down with Complex Magazine earlier in the month.

Parker was given tiers ‘S’ (highest) through ‘D’ (lowest) and asked to rank Reese, Cameron Brink, Paige Bueckers, Caitlin Clark, Napheesa Collier, Sabrina Ionescu, Arike Ogunbowale, Kelsey Plum, Breanna Stewart, and A’ja Wilson. All heck broke loose when Parker placed Reese in the ‘C’ tier. Parker clarified and defended her low ranking of the two-time All-Star, double-double machine and WNBA rebounding queen on the podcast.

Angel Reese is only 1.7pts away from averaging her points and beats CP3 in every other category. I guess Candace Parker was C-level player too! pic.twitter.com/c4dy9Y6JVm — Tye Sports (@Tye_Sports) August 26, 2025

“We have to come to a place in women’s basketball where we can critique without being a hater,” Parker said. “I in no way, shape, or form am a hater.”

She then named the other nine players in the tier ranking, which is where the original clip began.

“What player are you taking Angel Reese over, of the ones that I just listed? This is no disrespect, these are some of the greatest players in the game right now. They asked me to rank the tier right now.

“Do I think she could be up there? Yes. Do I think she could be at ‘S’ eventually in her career, and her evolution and what she’s added in her game from her rookie season to now? Absolutely. Is she there now? No.”

Angel Reese Gets Petty Revenge On Candace Parker

In addition to subliminal messages on social media, Reese let it be known that she is still salty about her ranking by Parker. The two were in the same building this past week as the Sky honored Parker with a jersey retirement ceremony at WinTrust Arena. While active members of the Sky honored Parker with team-issued warm-up shirts, Reese wore the shirt but purposely concealed it with her warm-up jacket, a clear sign of protest against Parker.

One fan posted the video and chastisized Reese for what she saw as disrespect towards a legend and pioneer.

“I can’t get over Angel Reese covering up the t-shirt everyone is wearing to celebrate Candace Parker, just because CP gave her objective basketball opinion on Reese, and she didn’t like it. You don’t disrespect the GOAT and your elders like this.”

I can’t get over Angel Reese covering up the t-shirt everyone is wearing to celebrate Candace Parker, just because CP gave her objective basketball opinion on Reese, and she didn’t like it.



You don’t disrespect the GOAT and your elders like this.

pic.twitter.com/P5pWp1ZN2m — Rachel (@allthedogspleaz) August 26, 2025

Current NBA stars seem to have heated battles with former stars in the media all the time. The WNBA is no different. While Parker, the only female NBA analyst on TNT, having shared podiums with Ernie, Chuck, Shaq and Kenny on numerous occasion, has often suggested that WNBA players have to lighten up and allow themselves to be covered with the same passion and honesty as the men’s game, something she addressed during a 2020 podcast appearance with Collier and Wilson.

As the WNBA continues to expand, star players are going to have to deal with analysts who don’t feed their egos in the same manner that fandom does.

Angel Reese-Candace Parker Beef Is Sizzling

The Sky elected to honor Parker on Monday, Aug. 25, as they faced the Las. Vegas Aces, one of her two other WNBA teams. Ahead of tip-off, the WNBA shared a video of Chicago’s player introductions. In it, Sky players are seen wearing white long-sleeve shirts that feature Parker’s face on the front and her signature No. 3 on the back. Noticeably, Michaela Onyenwere and Reese wore black jackets over their shirts. At least Onyenwere’s jacket was unzipped to show Parker’s likeness, but Reese’s was fully zipped, prompting fans to believe that her attire was a shot and at Parker.

Reese is also believed to have briefly shared a repost of someone who wrote, “I’d be mad too if a girl who was beautiful, rich, famous and well-liked among her peers comes in breaks my records, gets promotion/brand deals I couldn’t get, and then has the audacity to steal my vet.”

Ohhh 😆 retweet and delete 🫖🍵 pic.twitter.com/lwtgSTJocp — Priceless 💎✨ (@YeahItsAhNo) July 30, 2025

This is where Angel Reese gets out of hand and is somewhat delusional. She is nowhere near the player Candace Parker was. Parker was a generational talent who was considered the best player in her draft and immediately hit the scene winning Rookie of the Year and MVP. She’s one in million, a transcending talent who was never considered less than one of the best to ever do it.

Angel Reese is an all-time great rebounder, fierce competition and great marketer who has taken advantage of the WNBA’s recent explosion via social media. For her to try and disrespect a legend when she hasn’t accomplished much of anything yet beyond a few personal accolades on a lower tier team, is tacky and a huge reason why some fans don’t like her.