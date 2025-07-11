‘RG3 Has A Strange Fascination With Angel Reese’: Ryan Clark Calls Out Robert Griffin III For ‘Lying On’ Angel Reese’s Camp, Says Rob Parker ‘Was Right’

Ryan Clark and RG3 have a history. A very recent one that revolves around two of the most polarizing figures when it comes to the world of sports. They represent the battle lines that have been drawn (and also very profitable) between certain media types who capitalize off the racial undertones that have elevated the public visibility of both Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, dating back to college.

RG3’s latest clout chase involving the two decorated WNBA players has drawn the ire of not only Reese’s family, but an old foe on the NFL field and in the social media journalism world.

Early Thursday morning, Griffin the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner at Baylor posted a few paragraphs which appeared to defend Chicago Sky baller Angel Reese after an image depicting her with a monkey’s face on the cover of NBA 2K26 video game circulated online.

Alright. This has got to stop. There is no place for racism in this world. Whether you like a player or not. Angel Reese should never be called or depicted as a Monkey.



I have been quiet on the Angel Reese front because she shared a video that aided in my wife, kids, family and…

Ryan Clark Blasts Robert Griffin III For Posting Photo of WNBA Star Angel Reese Depicted As a Monkey On 2K26 Cover

Ryan Clark wasn’t feeling RG3 on this one and let it be known in an X post:

“RG3 has a strange fascination with Angel Reese, or a connection to that spotlight it brings him… but this one was easy. He posted a graphic I didn’t see anywhere else of Angel as a Monkey. Just say, “That’s wrong!” He couldn’t. He pointed out that Angel hurt him & then lied on her to inner circle. RG says you’re wrong if you don’t support people don’t look like you, but you’re also wrong if you never support people that do look like you.”

RG3 has a strange fascination with Angel Reese, or a connection to that spotlight it brings him… but this one was easy. He posted a graphic I didn’t see anywhere else of Angel as a Monkey. Just say, “That’s wrong!”



He couldn't. He pointed out that Angel hurt him, & then lied…

We have been down this road before, not too long ago. Both Clark and RG3 were in the social media mill, generating millions of views as they argued about whether or not Angel Reese hates Clark off the court, and that discussion spilled into a verbal joust where Clark was accused of attacking Griffin III’s wife Grete, an Estonian immigrant.

Ryan Clark Says RG3 Made ‘Corny’ Jokes about Milk and His White Wife

Clark says when he worked with Robert Griffin III, the former All-Pro would love to talk about milk and his wife’s skin color.

“When I worked with RG3 he would make all of these sorta corny jokes about milk and how much he loved it and how important it was. And he always points out on social media, the color of his wife’s skin,” Clark said on a recent episode of his “The Pivot” podcast. “As if the color of her skin is what makes her special. As if the color of her skin is what makes her a good wife.”

Then Clark’s bi-racial child was bashed, and he apologized to RG3’s family for even mentioning his wife. It was ugly, but highly profitable.

RG3 and Wife Made A Bag While Engaged In Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese Beef With Ryan Clark

Grete Griffin’s Booty Bands product sold out within hours in the aftermath of sympathy she garnered from being dragged into the WNBA debate between two Black, former NFL players.

RG3 probably saw his views drying up and needed to make a splash. That’s the only conceivable reason why he would post that picture of a monkey dribbling a basketball and then drag Angel Reese into it, while saying he doesn‘t condone racism.

It was almost too obvious a clout chase to even get angry. RG3 went as far as to say that he knows Reese personally hates Clark because someone from her inner circle called him on the phone and told him this.

Ryan Clark Is Convinced RG3 Is An Op: Playing The Victim After Starting The Mess

This guy has hit new levels of corny. After RG3 got checked by Reese’s mother and straight out called a liar, Ryan Clark jumped back into the fray. Let’s not act like his social media views weren’t off the charts the last time they used Angel vs. Caitlin to get people up in arms and tangled in their webs of big-bucks content creating.

Clark said in his rant that lasted over two minutes, that he doesn’t understand the former Washington quarterback’s infatuation with Reese.

“Or connection to the spotlight and connection that it brings,” Clark continued. “I know now I don’t get to speak l on someone else’s Black experience or call something self-hate when I don’t know how you truly connect to the community or the culture. Or I can’t assume that you see yourself in the thing you push back against Angel Reese is this young, beautiful, talented, hardworking, successful Black woman who is on an absolute tear in the WNBA. Who has an opportunity now to unveil the brown shoe. It is depicted like a monkey now in this graphic. A graphic I only saw on his page. So now his millions of followers can see this, and it should be easy to defend her against such deplorable hate and bigotry and evil. But he couldn’t do that. He had to make himself the victim and the hero of this story. He had to mention that Angel Reese did something to him. Instead of acknowledging what he initially did to her. He had to be the champion again for Caitlin Clark, I guess against the young angry Black woman by lying on her and her inner circle. So now Angel Reese has to come out aligned with her mother to shut down these lies and accusations against RG3. IF you never support people who look like you, you are also a part of the problem.

Ryan Clark Says Rob Parker Was Right About RG3 All Along

“We owe Rob Parker an apology,” Clark concluded. “Though he was early, he was right about RG3,” according to a growing number of young fans on social media.

Back in 2013 on an episode of ESPN “First Take”, Parker made controversial comments questioning Griffin’s “blackness” on air, using the term “cornball brother” and alluding to his preference for white women, which led to a suspension and then a refusal to renew his contract. Everyone was up in arms then, but sometimes the truth hurts. Let’s see how RG3 goes back to Clark. The retort is surely coming.