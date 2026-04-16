‘Without Question The P.I. Was Hired By Dianna’s Husband’: Former Nashville Radio Host Says Sources Told Him How Russini and Vrabel Got Caught

Jared Stillman on his “Stillman and Company” podcast, offered some deeper insight concerning how the photographs were obtained of former New York Times and The Athletic NFL insider Dianna Russini and New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel getting too close for comfort at a lavish Arizona resort. Hot tub and all.

RELATED: ‘Male Insiders Have Crossed Many Lines’: Dianna Russini Resigns With Career In Shambles As $17M Mike Vrabel Prepares For NFL Season

Stillman, the longtime afternoon drive host at Nashville’s 102.5 The Game, who exited the station in July 2025 after failing to secure a contract extension, took to X to post a clip of his show and shared information that he says he acquired via a source close to Russini.

A source close to Dianna Russini tells me that they believe Dianna and Vrabel were caught by a PI and that the PI was hired by Dianna's husband and that it isn't about money because the source says Dianna's husband already has plenty of it. pic.twitter.com/8eH8JtT9uK — Jared Stillman (@JaredStillman) April 16, 2026

“The source close to Dianna Russini tells me that they believe it was a private investigator that took the photos of Dianna and Vrabel and believes that without question the P.I. was hired by Dianna’s husband,” Stillman said. “Again, I talked to a source close to Dianna and the source told me. I’m not saying Dianna believes this or Dianna told the source. … I was told it was a P.I. and it was her husband.” ”The source also tells me the husband has a ton of money and it’s not about money, He has plenty of it. It was a P.I. and the P.I. was hired by Dianna’s husband. This is about more than money,” he added.

Who Is Dianna Russini’s Husband Kevin Goldschmidt?

Kevin works as a senior manager for the popular burger chain Shake Shack. He’s a Pennsylvania native who was raised in New York and holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Penn State University. The couple welcomed two sons, Michael and Joey, in 2022.

Some fans suggested that Russini’s husband hired the P.I. because he suspected her of cheating and would use the ammunition to embarrass her and then save assets in the divorce. The numerous videos that surfaced of Russini making disparaging marks about her husband and relationship hasn’t helped soften the reaction to her fall.

Sources close to former The Athletic NFL Insider Dianna Russini says it was her husband, Kevin Goldschmidt, who had her followed by a private investigator, who then took photos of her interactions with Patriots HC Mike Vrabel at an Arizona resort. (Screenshot/Instagram Dianna Russini)

Fans Have Much To Say About Rumors Russini’s Husband Hired Private Investigator

“100% believe it was her husband who just wanted to air out her dirty laundry and take everything from her,” said one fan under Stillman’s post.

“Her husband is a senior manager at a multi-billion dollar company called Shake Shack. Perhaps you’ve heard of it. He doesn’t need her money BUT he can be greedy enough to want to take it from her,” said one netizen on X.

“I mean she’s having an affair so he caught her stepping out. I don’t even know why money is brought up,” one fan commented.

“It wasn’t about profiting off her affair. She shouldn’t be entitled to his money that he’s earned while she sh-ts on him in public everyday,” another fan insisted.

“Hes an exec at shake shack worth 5-10m. It was about how he was tired of being embarrassed by her.“

Russini’s rapid fall continues to fuel the social media mosh pit when it comes to discussions concerning affairs, marriage and the relationships between female reporters and their subjects.

Photos Are Released Of Russini and Vrabel Cozying Up At Plush Arizona Resort

Russini made headlines in April 2026 when bombshell photos of her and New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel went viral on social media. Speculation went wild about the nature of their relationship, which led to Russia resigning.

Both made statements:

“The photos don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day,” Dianna said in a statement to The New York Post. “Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues,” she added.

Vrabe; provided his own statement to The Post, which read, “These photos show a completely innocent interaction, and any suggestion otherwise is laughable. This doesn’t deserve any further response.”

RELATED: ‘He Threw It All Away For a Mousey Looking 4.57′: Fans Roast Mike Vrabel While The Athletic Goes Into Damage Control Mode Over Dianna Russini Scandal

Both claimed to be on a trip with friends and inadvertently met up. However, they are known to share a deep professional relationship, and the fact that Russinii couldn’t produce any photos of the “girl’s trip” she was supposed to be having, along with Vrabel’s silence on the issue and Russini’s resignation, implies that this is just a messy situation.