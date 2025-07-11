“People In Angel’s Circle Called Me And Told Me I Was Right” | Robert Griffin III Tried To Spin On Angel Reese For Clicks Again, But Her Mom Called Out His “Nasty Work

Former NFL QB Robert Griffin III is once again in a back-and-forth over some recent comments he made. Early Thursday morning, Griffin the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner at Baylor posted a few paragraphs in defense of Chicago Sky baller Angel Reese after an image depicting her with a monkey’s face on the cover NBA 2K26 video game circulated online.

Alright. This has got to stop. There is no place for racism in this world. Whether you like a player or not. Angel Reese should never be called or depicted as a Monkey.



I have been quiet on the Angel Reese front because she shared a video that aided in my wife, kids, family and… pic.twitter.com/luxC7h0Rpg — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 10, 2025

RG III Defends Angel Reese Against Attacks

Griffin III who chases racial controversy like a Magic City stripper chases the dollar, quickly condemned the act, saying “there was no place in the world for racism.” Griffin continued taking up for Reese also saying that she “should never be called or depicted as a monkey.” Griffin then oddly mentioned how he was hesitant about speaking on Reese because of the stir his past comments caused. He even got into heated debate with former teammate and colleague at ESPN, Ryan Clark.

Griffin went back to a heated moment between Clark and Reese during a May matchup, where Reese charged Clark after what was a simple take foul.

“That will never be OK with me. I never attacked her or her family when I stated and backed up with clear basketball evidence that Angel Reese hates Caitlin Clark. It’s sports. Everybody won’t like each other,” he added. “People in Angel’s inner circle called me and told me I was right, and Angel Reese has grown to hate Caitlin Clark because of the media always asking her about Caitlin and being constantly compared to her.“ “Some people made it about race, but I never did and never will,” he continued. “Instead of becoming the villain in anyone’s story, I decided to just not. All that being said, Angel Reese or any Black man or woman should never be called or depicted as a Monkey. Ever.”

Griffin’s comments drew the ire of Reese and her mom, who didn’t hesitate to respond to the former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Diamond Dust.



Just a kid from Baltimore, turning dreams into reality and hoping I can inspire young women and men everywhere to do the same.



The most brilliant diamonds take pressure, polish, and time. Reebok is back—and the diamonds are shining brighter than ever. @Reebok pic.twitter.com/c0UUJJGLaJ — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) July 9, 2025

Reese And Mom Call Cap On Griffin

In a separate post Reese, who had one of the best days of her life on Wednesday with the unveiling of her first signature shoe with Reebok and being the cover athlete for the WNBA edition of NBA 2K26, said:

“Lying on this app when everybody know the first and last name of everybody in my circle for clout is nastyyyy work,” she wrote.

Reese’s mom, who’s never far behind, also fired back at the always seemingly emotional Griffin.

“Whomever U say ‘called’ U is not in her circle 2 speak on her feelings towards a media/fandom made up beef,” she wrote. “Just stay on that side bc the doors are closed over here.”

Griffin Responds To Accusations Of Fabricating Story For Clicks

“I spoke up in support of Angel Reese against racism not to start,” Griffin replied. “But I won’t let anyone twist the truth just because it’s inconvenient to them. Instead of trying to check me, just tighten up your circle. They calling me and saying you hate Caitlin Clark, not the other way around. I have zero interest in being the villain in anyone’s story. I just want to have fun, tell the truth and celebrate sports. But I won’t pretend or lie just to protect feelings.”

I spoke up in support of Angel Reese against racism not to start drama. But I won’t let anyone twist the truth just because it’s inconvenient to them. Instead of trying to check me, just tighten up your circle. They calling me and saying you hate Caitlin Clark, not the other way… — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 10, 2025

Maybe Griffin should’ve sat this one out, especially after how things went south when he previously spoke on Reese.