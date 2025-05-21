‘I Was This N-word From Down The Street Who Played Football:’ Ryan Clark Posts Photos Of Bi-Racial Daughter After Marcellus Wiley Called Out His Hypocrisy

Marcellus Wiley has jumped headfirst into the Ryan Clark and RG3 controversy that began with comments the former Washington quarterback and current FOX sports analyst made about Chicago Sky star Angel Reese and Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.

RC suggested Griffin was joining the “hate train” and hopping on the bandwagon with people who are anti-Reese and push a certain narrative.

“When RG3 jumps onto the hate train or the angry train, it now follows what we saw from Keith Olbermann, what we saw from Dave Portnoy, as they poured onto Angel Reese to make her the villain, and Caitlin Clark heroic or hero story,” Clark said during a recent episode of his “The Pivot” podcast.

Ryan Clark then highlighted the former NFL quarterback’s marriage.

“If you’re RG3, when is the last time within your household you’ve had a conversation about what [Angel Reese is] dealing with?” Clark asked. You haven’t been able to do that because in both of your marriages, you’ve been married to White women.”

Marcellus Wiley Exposes Ryan Clark’s Bi-Racial Daughter From Previous Relationship With White Woman

Once family was thrust into the equation, former NFL player and FS1 host. Marcellus Wiley decided to try and blow up the spot while exposing Clark’s hypocrisy and giving his take on the drama.

The Apocalypse is upon us…@Realrclark25 has a child with a white woman and has the audacity to question the blackness of @RGIII who is married to a white woman all over a damn foul.

Talking about Wives….Now, that’s FOUL! https://t.co/K6xMMzUK26 — Marcellus Wiley (@marcelluswiley) May 20, 2025

The former NFL star took to X and addressed Clark for having “a child with a white woman.”

“@Realrclark25 has a child with a white woman and has the audacity to question the blackness of @RGIII who is married to a white woman all over a damn foul,” he said.

“Talking about Wives…. Now, that’s FOUL!” Wiley added.

Social media hopped on Clark’s back, calling him a hypocrite because he has a bi-racial child. Some even accused him of hiding her because the race of his daughter was news to many people.

Ryan Clark Shares Photos Of His Bi-Racial Daughter On Instagram

Ryan Clark responded by sharing photos of his biracial daughter Jaden with a caption that read:

I didn’t know it was news, but since other people want to talk about her…This is my first born Jaden. My God she’s beautiful. All of her!

Ryan Clark posted pictures professing his love for his daughter who is bi-racial after sports analyst Marcellus Wiley called him out for having a baby with a white woman while criticizing RG3’s white wife. (Screenshot/Ryan Clark IG) I fell in love with her the first time I ever saw her, & I’ve loved her every day since. We grew up together. We cried together, laughed, fought…She is all mine and I’ve always been so proud to be her father. Maybe, the news in light of this week is that she’s bi-racial. So? She is a perfect part of my God given experience, & the sum of those experiences make me who I am! Y’all have seen these pics on social before, but I guess folks needed me to remind y’all.”

Social Media Reacts To Ryan Clark Posting Photo Of Bi-Racial Daughter

Clark got a ton of support after posting the picture, especially from the WNBA family. Former star player Swin Cash showed her support with hand-heart emojis. New York Liberty player Natasha Cloud offered her support.

“I keep telling folks Ryan Clark is one of the real ones!,” said one fan on Instagram. “I don’t know why people feel the need to speak to people’s children, keep doing what you;re doing 100!!,” wrote another fan in support of Clark’s post. “And you never bash Black women. So we love you. And your daughter is beautiful,” said another Instagram netizen. His podcast partner, former NFL running back Fred Taylor also chimed in with,” Family!!!” Ryan Clark: “@RGIII can’t speak about black, female athletes, specifically Angel Reese, because his wife is white”



Also Ryan Clark: Had a kid out of wedlock with a white woman… pic.twitter.com/QOAqylW72v — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) May 20, 2025

On the flip side, Clark also continued to feel the heat after his post.

Said one netizen in a long-winded attempt to chastise Clark:

“Yeah but the thing is, you basically said RG# does not have Black women conversations in his household because his wife was white but I could’ve sworn his children were MIXED. So does that mean you don’t have those conversations with your own mixed child. You crossed the line by assuming what happens in another black man’s household, when you don’t know 100 % what goes on in his house and that’s what you based your opinion on, because she’s white , but yet he has four mixed baby girls, just like your own baby girl.”

To which the ESPN host responded, “my girls are 26 and 20. They tell me what it’s like to be a Black woman. I don’t tell them. His babies are all 10 and under.” What Did Ryan Clark Say About RG3’s Wife Grete Griffin?

Robert Griffin is married to Grete Griffin, a former heptathlete at Florida State, who has also competed internationally for her native Estonia.

On the latest episode of ‘The Pivot Podcast’, Clark chastised Griffin because Griffin’s white wife supposedly disqualified him from speaking on Reese and was, in Clark’s opinion, the driving force behind him bashing Reese and supporting Clark, feeding into her racist fanbase.

On X, the former NFL quarterback posted a lengthy response to Clark, who said that Griffin has “adopted the corny trend of denigrating black women to affirm their choices.”

At the end of the post, Robert Griffin wrote, “Disagree with me all you want. Challenge my take. But keep my family and wife out of it.”

Ryan Clark Discusses Raising Bi-Racial Child, Being Called N-Word By Her Mother’s Parents

Wiley’s attack on Clark doesn’t tell the entire story. Clark’s interracial daughter is no mystery child. Back in 2020, in the middle of racial and social tensions in the country, Clark discussed the protests, riots, and civil unrest on ESPN’s morning show “Get Up”. It was the first time he touched on his experience as a Black man growing up in Louisiana, having a child with a white woman. He also opened up about the experiences he went through with her racist parents and what it’s been like raising black children in America.

Ryan Clark and his 26-year-old daughter, Jaden, who has a white mom. (Screenshot/Ryan Clark IG)

“I grew up in New Orleans. I grew up in the South. I was a 19-year-old black kid who had a child with a white woman. That family seemed to love me. They loved the fact that I played ball, that I was extremely intelligent. But I remember the first conversation once we found out we were having this child. I was no longer this great athlete, I was no longer this straight-A student, I was this N-word from down the street who played football who wouldn’t take care of his child. I remember, two years later, going to pick up Jaden from her grandparents’ house, and her grandfather running after me to apologize to me. Because he didn’t know. He passed shortly after, but if he never had that experience with me, to him black people were never good enough to be a part of their family. I was good enough to live down the street, I was good enough to watch, play ball, but I wasn’t good enough to be a part of their family. Now, moving on, raising this child in the house with my African-American wife, my other two children, they’re all the same to me. I treat them all the exact same way. My daughter being half of something that I’m doesn’t keep me from loving her. That’s what we want from America, right? The fact that we’re different shouldn’t keep you from loving us.”

So Clark has been dealing with this racial dynamic within his family for a long time. He’s since married a Black woman, but he does have some experience with bi-racial children.

Marcellus Wiley Has Criticized Ryan Clark’s Race Takes In The Past

Wiley’s attempt to discredit Clark’s point by thinking he was exposing something that would damage Clark’s credibility was a low blow and puts him in the same category or worse than Clark, who many people feel should have left RG3’s wife Grete out of the discussion.

Wiley has been critical of Clark’s sports politics in the past, accusing him of being biased towards Black quarterbacks during the NFL playoffs on the former ‘Speak’ hosts “Never Shut Up” podcast and YouTube show.

Clark offered a show of support for Lamar Jackson after he lost in the AFC Divisional Game to Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills.

You fought 8! Gave your team the chance,” Clark, who won a Super Bowl during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, wrote in reference to the two-time league MVP.

“Had adversity in the first half & kept pushing. Did everything you had to in the 2nd half to earn extra minutes. That’s the way it goes when it’s good on good. This ain’t on you, you showed up in the most important moments @Lj_era8!”

You fought 8! Gave your team the chance. Had adversity in the first half & kept pushing. Did everything you had to in the 2nd half to earn extra minutes. That’s the way it goes when it’s good on good. This ain’t on you, you showed up in the most important moments @Lj_era8! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) January 20, 2025

Wiley called out Clark for going soft on Lamar but blasting Josh Allen for his shortcomings.

“Do you all see the difference in tone and intention of RC after a Lamar Jackson loss with good numbers, versus a Josh Allen when he loses with good numbers?”

Wiley, who played in the NFL for ten seasons before transitioning into media, noted, “This is to point out the hypocrisy, the race-baiting of Ryan Clark.”