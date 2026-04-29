‘Excuses Coming Out Before Series Is Even Over’: If LeBron James’ Lakers Blow 3-0 Lead Against Rockets He’s Suggesting It’ll Be Former Atlanta Hawk Solomon Hill’s Fault

LeBron James has been praised for his high level of performance in his advanced age. He’s found the perfect recipe of training, diet and dedication to play into his 40s and surpass anyone who has ever done it in games played and years logged. At 41 he is almost single-handedly leading the shorthanded Lakers to a first-round playoff win over the short-handed Rockets.

It’s hard to believe that LeBron could be much better than he is now at this point in his career, but according to a recent interview, former Atlanta Hawks player Solomon Hill is the reason why he’s not more dominant.

LeBron James Said His Ankle Hasn’t Been The Same Since Solomon Hill Dove On It In 2021

He didn’t blame age. He didn’t blame mileage. He didn’t blame Mother Nature for taking its natural course. Back in 2021, the Lakers were in an intense battle to defend their Bubble champoionship from 2020, when James suffered an injury that he says changed the trajectory of his entire career.

Los Angeles was hosting Atlanta during a hustle play. Solomon Hill dove headfirst at LeBron’s legs. Most of us recall how LeBron fell to the ground and missed the next 21 games as hopes of a back-to-back championship fell out of the window. Once LeBron returned, the Lakers had dropped into the play-in game and lost to the Phoenix Suns in the opening round of the playoffs.

LeBron says his ankle has never been the same since Solomon Hill rolled into him 😔💔



(Via @mcten) pic.twitter.com/3PI7OUYPts — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 29, 2026

Injuries happen in sports and Bron has surely bounced back like he never left, but the four-time NBA champion admitted to Dave McMenamin of ESPN that he has never truly physically recovered.

“My foot and my ankle ain’t been the same since. Ever since that injury, I’ve been fighting uphill to get it back to normal. But it’s been a little blah ever since. What could have been, for sure. I was playing some of the best basketball of my career up until that point and leading this franchise in the right direction and then something like that happens, a high ankle sprain, and there’s nothing you can do about that.” Some Called Solomon Hill’s Dive Reckless, He Defended Himself On Social Media

At the time, Hill took a lot of grief for the play, considered reckless by many observers, including Lakers players Dennis Schröder and Montrezl Harrell.

HIll was forced to take to social media to defend himself against accusations of being dirty:

“would never disrespect the game and take a player out purposely… he knows that. that’s all that matters to me. praying for a speedy recovery. #riptothementionstho #moredmsthansaweetie ,” Hill captioned.

would never disrespect the game and take a player out purposely… he knows that. that’s all that matters to me. praying for a speedy recovery. #riptothementionstho #moredmsthansaweetie — solomon hill (@solohill) March 20, 2021

Years later and LeBron says he’s never recovered from that injury. Quite possibly, it’s led to a series of other injuries he’s had since that one.

In 2023, he tore a tendon in his right foot, and other nagging injuries have limited his time on the court. Bron clearly has some regrets about that play, despite the unmatched success he has had in many facets of his career.

Is LeBron Making Excuses For Falling Short In Los Angeles?

It almost sounds like he’s making excuses for why he hasn’t brought the Lakers more than the one NBA title in a truncated COVID season. Or maybe he’s just being real about regrets now that he is in the twilight of his career and still a No. 1 option when needed.

Some fans think this is just a case of Lebron trying to control the narrative, especially with the Lakers nursing a 3-1 lead against the Houston Rockets. After going up 3-0, fans think LA was playing over their heads and LeBron wants a built-in excuse if he still loses.

“THIS N–GA IS SO PATHETIC BRUH,” one skeptical fan said. N–GA IS SCARED THEY GONNA BE THE FIRST TEAM TO BLOW A 3-0 LEAD NOW HE WANNA SAY SOME SHIT FROM 2021 STILL HURT PLEASE F*CK OUTTA HERE.” “Are the excuses coming out before the series is even over? Generally, this happens after,” another fan said. “Always playing the poor victim and giving excuses… but guess what…Saying this will make him look even better in the eyes of his idiot supporters… lol,” one netizen complained. “Here we go again!!!!—the ‘pre-excuse’!!!! Rockets in 7….”

Win or lose, LBJ fans will sing his praises, and those who will never agree that he is the GOAT are already planning for his Lakers to drop four in a row and blaming LeBron for the timing of this comment.