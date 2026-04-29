Le’Veon Bell Can’t Remember Names Of His Six Kids and Isn’t Mad That The Mother Of One Child Is ‘Getting Slid’ By Future On His Dime 

Le’Veon Bell has been somewhat of a social media celebrity and content producer since his NFL career unceremoniously ended.

The former dual-threat running back has been open with his feelings and really rocked Black Twitter when he started wearing MAGA hats and even appeared and took the podium at Donald Trump political rally.

While keeping a high profile, Bell is still living like a ball player as far as his exploits with women are concerned. The competition is also still real between retired NFL players and current rap stars.

Former NFL Star Le’Veon Bell Says His Child’s Mother Is Dating Rapper Future

During a weekend appearance on “Respectfully: The Justin LaBoy Show,” the athlete opened up about his ex-partner’s alleged new romance with Future. There’s not a dime in the industry that has seemed to escape the clutches of Ciara’s first baby’s daddy, who has already fathered two starting fives.

Le’Veon Bell admits that the mother of his child, whom he pays child support, is now part of Future’s rotation, and says Future even blocked him on Instagram pic.twitter.com/oacyjZvTpo — No Jumper (@nojumper) April 27, 2026

Bell kept it real about the situation, explaining that he believes the mother of his child and the rapper are currently involved, but it’s nothing the rapper is claiming publicly.

“I think she’s with Future now,” he said. “I think they’re like, together. I don’t think she’s his girlfriend, I just think they f**king with each other. I don’t think Future has a girlfriends, do he? I feel like Future’s just f**king. She’s getting slid.”

According to Bell, he found out about the fling from his current girlfriend, who keeps an ear to the streets. Despite the new relationship, Bell says he’s unbothered and still cutting child support checks.

He accused Future of not handling the situation in a gentlemanly way, revealing that he has been completely shut out by the Atlanta rapper on social media. Bell believes his former girlfriend may have told Future something negative about him.

“This n***a Future blocked me on Instagram. I don’t even know what I did,” he added. “I don’t know if she told him some s**t or something.”

While Bell doesn’t seem to have any hard feelings about the relationship itself, he appears genuinely confused about why he ended up blocked by Future.

Le’Veon Bell Reveals He Made Six Kids In Seven Years, Can’t Remember Some Names

Whoever the ex is, she definitely has a “type.” Last we checked, Future has nine children with nine different women, including eight biological children and one adopted son. Bell revealed during the interview that he is also a baby-making machine who can’t even remember the names of his kids.

Yes, these are the people we make famous.

One fan captioned a video of the interview:

“Justin Laboy was shocked after learning Le’Veon Bell has 6 baby mama’s in just 7 years, justin was also in tears after he asked Le’Veon give him all the 7 names of his kids and he couldn’t remember all their names” “‘It was really like 5 in 3 years’”

Justin Laboy was shocked after learning Le'Veon Bell has 6 baby mama’s in just 7 years, justin was also in tears after he asked Le'Veon give him all the 7 names of his kids and he couldn’t remember all their names😭🥀



“It was really like 5 in 3 years”😲 pic.twitter.com/yMM2MhaacF — flame⛧ (@laflameclipping) April 26, 2026

Fans Blast Le’Veon Bell Not Remembering Names Of All His Kids

The fans might have received the Future story as comic relief, but they didn’t get a kick out of Bell not benign able to remember the names of his six kids, which he claims he made in the past seven years.

“Something is seriously wrong with these fools Nigga if I have 6 bm I will be hiding that sh-t, sh-t ain’t something to be proud of. Your decision making is insane,” one fan said. “How gross and deeply unsafe. Sending love and care and deep projection to those babies. Wow,” another user commented. “Creating fatherless homes is not a flex,” a third added in disgust. “couldn’t remember all the names in real time and Justin just had to sit there and process that,” said one netizen.

Bel was released from the Tampa Bay Bucs in January 2022, and he has been juggling legal issues, podcast stunts, celebrity boxing matches and anything that will help pay the bills.

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Le’Veon Bell Pays $25M To Female Cousin For Years Of Alleged Abuse

Bell was ordered to pay $25 million in damages after a jury in Ohio found him liable in a lawsuit alleging sexual abuse of his cousin. The suit was field in March 2024 by Jada Bell (Le’Veon’s cousin), alleges that the abuse began when she was about 7 years old and continued for a decade, including during Le’Veon’s college years and beyond, until she turned 18.

According top People magazine, The complaint describes “ongoing incestual relations” and claims the encounters were non-consensual and caused severe mental anguish

A default judgment was issued by the presiding judge in October 2024 because Le’Veon did not respond to the case. He says he was unaware and never properly served with the civil complaint.