“Even Before Games I’d Smoke” | Former NFL Running Back Le’Veon Bell Admits To Smoking Weed Before Games, Shreds Former Jets Coach Gase 

Former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell, who was once considered one of the top players in the NFL at his position, is no longer on an NFL roster after some regretful choices. Bell, a former Michigan State star, was once part of the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive trio that also included Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown.

They were dubbed the “Killer B’s.”

Bell, a two-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl player rushed for over 5,300 yards and 35 TDs in five seasons. But a contract dispute following the 2018 season led him to sign with the New York Jets. While they paid him handsomely, with a four-year, $52.5 million deal with $35 million guaranteed, Bell never reached anywhere near the height of the success he had in Pittsburgh.

During a recent appearance on the “Steel Here,” podcast, Bell, who’s technically a free agent, revealed his pregame marijuana use and his tumultuous time with the Jets.

Bell Says He Smoked Weed Before Games

While a member of the Steelers, Bell was suspended twice for violating the league’s substance policy. Bell isn’t ashamed to mention he did it, and before games at that.

“That’s what I did. When I was playing football, I smoked, bro,” he said. “Even before the games, I’d smoke and I’d go out there and run for 150 yards and two touchdowns.”

He also mentioned that even though things didn’t end the way he would’ve liked in Pittsburgh, he wants to retire with the franchise.

“The day when I do retire, it’s gonna be with Pittsburgh. Like, I’m trying to retire with Pittsburgh. But before I do that, I might be like, ‘Hey let me get a couple carries in the preseason so I can show you all something.’”

Damn u can call me Leveon bell cuz im always high as a mfer during steelers games 😮‍💨 #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/y0wCpxQQ6V — Daniel (@5teelersfan) May 26, 2023

Bell Took Shot At Jets And Former Coach Adam Gase

It’s no secret that Bell and Jets coach Adam Gase didn’t have the best relationship. Bell took a shot at Gase’s coaching and leadership while praising his former head coach Mike Tomlin.

“The team wasn’t that great, don’t get me wrong, but I feel like if Coach Mike Tomlin was coaching that team, we win nine games at least. Because the team wasn’t that bad, it just looks it.”

Bell said Gase even confused 2018 No. 3 overall pick Sam Darnold with his coaching or lack thereof.

“It’s to the point where Sam Darnold is like — don’t even know, like, the actual line’s protections because he’s so confused about our offense because the coaching is confusing him,” Bell said of the former Jets quarterback.

This isn’t the first time Bell took a shot at Gase, and it probably won’t be the last. It also shows he knows he goofed in leaving the Steelers and Mike Tomlin.