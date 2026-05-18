‘You Give The Guy That Fumbled The Season The MVP?!!?’: AB Goes Off On ‘Jealous’ Steelers For Giving JuJu Smith-Schuster and TJ Watt Awards He Deserved

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has dealt with a whirlwind of unfortunate circumstances, reflection, moments of redemption and plenty of viral moments on social media, in addition to his current legal problems for letting off shots at an Adin Ross live stream event.

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Brown, who walked off the field in the middle of a game against the New York Jets as a member of the New England Patriots in Week 17 of 2022, has harbored deep resentment and expressed it against former teammates and anyone else he feels did him wrong.

RELATED: Antonio Brown Says CTE, Robbery, Racial Profiling Is Why U.S. Marshals Extradited Him For Bizarre ‘Attempt Murder’ At Adin Ross Livestream

He’s often said the perception of his circumstances were an orchestrated plot to demean his impact and legacy, in particular as a member of the Steelers. Maybe it’s just AB’s conspiracy theory and lack of accountability. Maybe he has a point.

Antonio Brown Blasts Steelers For Giving JuJu Smith-Schuster 2018 Team MVP

In his latest unhinged rant, Brown goes off on the Steelers, saying the organization betrayed him by giving much less talented wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, the team MVP over him in 2018.

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Antonio Brown goes OFF on the Steelers saying they betrayed him by giving JuJu Smith-Schuster the team MVP over him in 2018.



"Imagine your own team betrays you. Yalla bye. How do you give the guy that fumbled the season the MVP?!?"



😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/6Q8T17n1OW — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 18, 2026

“Imagine your own team betrays you. How do you give the guy that fumbled the season the MVP?!!?

What JuJu Smith Schuster Fumble Is Antonio Brown Referring To?

The fumble that Brown is lamenting cost the Pittsburgh Steelers playoff berth in Week 16 of the 2018 season against the New Orleans Saints. The Steelers trailed by three points in the final minutes and were driving the ball into Saints territory. A completion to JuJu Smith‑Schuster brought them inside the Saints’ 40‑yard line, but Smith‑Schuster (known for his TikTok dances at the time) fumbled the ball, allowing New Orleans to seal the win.

AB Says Steelers Teammates Gave JuJu Smith-Schuster MVP So He Wouldn’t Get His Fifth Straight

Brown had other complaints. He claims the only reason JuJu got the MVP that season is “because they didn’t want to give me a fifth one in a row,” said a raging AB, who sat shirtless with a wool Daniel Boone hat on.

“So imagine if the NFL hated you like that. You’re your own team. “What would you do if your own team betrayed you, to try and make the No. 2 (receiver) seem better than you,” Brown continued. “How do you get a guy, who fumbled our season, the MVP?,” AB asked. “You know why? Because they were jealous of AB.”

Antonio Brown Says Steelers Gave TJ Watt MVP Over Him Out Of Jealousy: He’s Not As Good As Brother JJ

Brown also let it be known that he thinks TJ Watt’s impact on the team was overhyped. Brown says he was delusional in thinking that he was on the same level as his brother JJ.

“They let TJ Watt pass me up for MVPs. I’m supposed to have the most. I was there when TJ Watt was crying, ‘I’m just like my brother.’” “You do not like JJ Watt, boy. I seen JJ Watt at Central Michigan. Ask JJ Watt if there’s somebody like me,” Brown said.

Fans Debate Validity Of Antonio Brown Rant

Most fans think this is just another example of AB’s downhill mental spiral since leaving the game. Some attribute it to CTE. Others choose to believe he’s just an irresponsible former athlete who indulges in illegal narcotics and makes bad decisions.

“Bro is complaining about team mvps like I said he has about two years maybe less before we get that TMZ alert,” said one X user. “It’s a stupid team MVP. Maybe win a few Bowls while you were there?” said another. “Dude still living in the past lol,” a third fan said. “AB has mental health issues. Hopefully, the court will mandate it,” one concerned user commented. “Sad to see how far he’s fallen and just continues to fall …” someone replied.

AB still has his supporters who feel he is misunderstood .

“Ju Ju did end up falling off and really couldn’t hold AB/s jock strap when it comes to playing WR,” one fan quipped.

Brown continues to have these viral moments and it’s clear to everyone that he is going through some things.

Antonio Brown Facing Second-Degree Attempted Murder Charges

Antonio Brown is facing a second-degree attempted murder with a firearm charge in Florida, stemming from an alleged shooting incident in Miami on May 16, 2025.

According to prosecutors, Brown attended a celebrity boxing match hosted by streamer Adin Ross when a fight broke out between the former NFL great and another man, Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu. Brown allegedly in self-defense, grabbed a handgun from a security guard and fired two shots at Nantambu, with one bullet grazing his neck

It’s a pretty wild story, but Brown disputes that narrative. He took to social media to say that he was “jumped” and attacked in a robbery attempt.

What’s Next For AB?

Shortly after, Brown fell to Dubai and was extradited to the U.S. in November 2025 on a June 2025 arrest warrant and released on $25,000 bond with a GPS ankle monitor and house arrest

Brown’s attorney Mark Eiglarsh, has filed a “stand your ground” motion arguing the shooting was justified and that the victim attacked Brown first. The alleged victim, Nantambu, doesn’t seem to be cooperating as he missed a scheduled deposition. A status hearing is tentatively set for Dec. 22, 2026, with no trial date assigned.