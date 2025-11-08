‘We All Come From The Same Area’: Chad Johnson Gets Emotional About Fellow Miami Native Antonio Brown’s Arrest During Nightcap Podcast 

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is currently in police custody after being extradited from Dubai on attempted murder charges. The former Pittsburgh Steelers legend is being charged with attempted murder stemming from when he allegedly shot at a man outside of an influencer boxer event in Miami. Since then AB has been camping out in Dubai.



Brown’s constant social media activity helped authorities locate him and return him to the United States (New Jersey) to face the serious charges. Per reports, the former unstoppable pass catcher is now awaiting a transfer to his native Florida.

“Miami Police confirm that U.S. Marshals have apprehended Antonio Brown and that he has been extradited to the U.S.,” Miami-Dade Police Spokesman told the media “No date has been set for his transfer to Miami-Dade County.”

It’s bigger than football 💔



It's bigger than football 💔

Ocho expresses his feelings about lifelong friend Antonio Brown and his most recent legal predicament

Brown’s Actions Make Ochocinco Emotional

Unfortunately for Brown, this is the latest in erratic and unstable behavior that has become the norm for him. Brown’s actions and bad decisions over the years, got a surprising reaction from good friend and fellow Miami-Dade County native Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson who expressed his feelings during the most recent episode of he and Shannon Sharpe’s “Nightcap” podcast.

“You gotta understand now we all grew up together. We all come from the same area. We all trained together. When he was at Northern High School. When he was in high school,” Johnson said.

“I seen him as Central Michigan. We train every offseason for years. Years. Every off season. Me, AB, Santana Moss. Andre Johnson to make sure that union. That union as far as receivers that come from Dade County. We stay together. And always stay on the right path,” he said.

“You think I don’t care. I try. I tried to talk him. I tried, because bro. I’m talking about people understanding. I sent like a broken heart. When I saw, you know what happened. When I saw the news on Twitter. And people like, why you send it. Man, it’s history. This ain’t got nothing to do with football,” he added.

From the sounds of it, Ochocinco just wants his friend to be OK and seek help, and football isn’t important right now.

HEARTBREAKING: #NFL legends Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson got emotional talking about Antonio Brown's arrest and how big of a tragedy it is.



"I don't think AB knew how special he was"



(🎥@NightcapShow_) pic.twitter.com/BKg6TLouYw — MLFootball (@MLFootball) November 7, 2025

Antonio Brown Was Dynamic

Despite his constant off the field legal troubles, there’s no denying how good Brown was on the gridiron. From 2013-18, Brown had one of the most dominant six-year runs for a wide receiver in NFL history. During this span, he consistently achieved over 100 receptions and 1,200 receiving yards each season, leading the league in receptions and receiving yards multiple times.

That was a product of his elite abilities like his superior route running, exceptional hands, precise footwork, and ability to get open against any coverage. He played bigger than his 5-foot-10 stature, consistently making contested catches.

Brown’s Hall Of Fame Worthiness

While Brown’s career numbers (928 receptions, 12,291 yards and 83 touchdowns) scream Hall of Famer, but Brown’s struggle to walk the straight and narrow has reared its ugly head over and over again, and it could be the reason why he never gets the call.

Arrests, allegations, accusations and the image of Brown undressing and walking off the field in a 2022 game versus the New York Jets still resonates in voters minds. And while Brown acts as if he doesn’t care much about anything, these kind of charges are nothing to play with, and his hiding out in a foreign country won’t help him much in front of the judge.