Free AB!: Antonio Brown’s Alleged Attempt Murder Victim Has Been Arrested and Banned For Life From NFL For Palestine Flag Protest During Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Show

While Antonio Brown lays up in Dubai, with an attempted murder charge hanging over his head, details about the person who he defended himself against are emerging, which makes the #FreeAB hashtags are a bit more understandable.

Police Arrest Super Bowl Protester Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu

Months after the Super Bowl, Kendrick Lamar‘s historic halftime show, in which he took direct shots at his rival Drake and even brought Serena Williams in on the drama, that moment in history is still relevant. Not many people recall this, but during the halftime show, a protester briefly tried to disrupt it. Reports are emerging that the same protester is also the alleged victim of the former NFL star’s attempted murder case.

A man performing during the Kendrick Lamar halftime concert at #SuperBowl LIX unfurled a Palestinian flag and was chased off stage and finally tackled and removed by security. #SBLIX #Palestine pic.twitter.com/sU8jl1eyE3 — Diya TV (@DiyaTV) February 10, 2025

How ironic.

During the Super Bowl performance for the ages, a man managed to get on the field and unfurl Palestine and Sudan flags during the performance, which read “Sudan” and “Gaza”. Now, that man has apparently been arrested by the Louisiana State Police for the protest, which took place in New Orleans on February 9th.

Super Bowl Halftime Protester Also Alleged Victim In Antonio Brown Attempted Murder Case

On Thursday, police announced that 41-year-old Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu has turned himself into the custody of the law. The protester has been arrested on charges of allegedly resisting an officer and disturbing the peace by interruption of a lawful assembly.

41-year-old Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu has turned himself into the custody, months after he infiltrated Kendrick Lamar’s Super Sunday halftime show waving “Sudan and Free Gaza” flags while standing on a car prop. (Screenshot TOI)

While this is going on, police seem so hell bent on charging a former athlete with a serious crime, that they aren’t putting two and two together. Nantambu is also the supposed victim in the Antonio Brown attempted murder case.

The former NFL All-Pro allegedly tried to shoot Nantambu during a celebrity boxing event in Miami last month. According to Nantambu, the dispute began when Brown supposedly stole jewelry from him in Dubai. At the boxing event, he made the decision to confront Brown, who grabbed a security guard’s gun in self-defense and according to the video shot up into the air after being attacked.

According to the warrant, Brown faces a charge of second-degree attempted murder with a firearm and the warrant requests that he post a $10,000 bond before being placed on house arrest until trial. Miami police confirmed in a written statement last month that officers responded to the event, in the area of 221 NE 67th St., at about 3 a.m. May 17 after receiving an alert from the gunshot-detection system ShotSpotter.

Video posted to social media showed Brown involved in a fight with several people at the boxing event, which was hosted by popular streamer Adin Ross. He was seen apparently holding a black pistol as he pursued someone. Shots could be heard off camera shortly thereafter.

Somehow, Antonio Brown faces charges of attempted murder, but the alleged victim is also facing his own legal battle for his political protest and attempt to disrupt the Super Bowl.

Nantambu can be seen on stage with Lamar holding the flags, even reportedly climbing on top of a car that was part of the stage as a platform. Security noticed the protesters and video shows them running Nantambu off stage.

Nantambu Had Plan To Get Hired As Performer then Make Political Protest

It is being alleged that Nantambu was part of a master plan, as one of the actual 400 performers who were hired by the NFL to perform alongside Kendrick Lamar during the halftime show. Once he secured the job as a performer he put his political plan into play, but he was not given permission to perform the demonstration with the flags on the field. The NFL quickly responded to separate itself from the protest.

The league even shared a statement regarding the incident with TMZ.

“We commend the Louisiana State Police for its diligence and professionalism in this matter,” the NFL wrote. “We take any attempt to disrupt any part of an NFL game, including the halftime show, very seriously and are pleased this individual will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. In addition to the ongoing criminal case. The NFL banned the individual from attending any NFL games or events.”

This Nantambu character sounds like quite the troublemaker, and he looks rather intimidating if I do say so myself. His charges aren’t as serious as AB’s but at the same time, he’ll now begin his own legal challenges for making the decision to protest at the Super Bowl halftime show.

The entire situation has to be investigated. Brown has exhibited erratic behavior, especially on his social media posts since walking away from the NFL in the middle of a game against the Jets as a member of the Tampa Bay Bucs.

Why Are Police Taking Charges Seriously?

However, AB hasn’t exhibited violent tendencies and at his age, the only reason why he’s hanging around poser boy podcasters such as Adin Ross is for the bag. Brown has said that he filed for bankruptcy and streaming can be very lucrative. The problem is, you also open yourself up to a world of Gen Z maniacs clout chasing and looking to gain clot off the reputation of one of the best wide receivers to ever grace an NFL field.

Nantambu told investigators that one of the rounds grazed his neck, according to the Associated Press. That can’t be substantiated or confirmed by the video, and we haven’t seen pictures that indicate such. It sounds like a bunch of baloney.

Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu was arrested for his protest during Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime performance. The pro-Palestine demonstrator is also the alleged shooting victim of former NFL star Antonio Brown’s alleged attempted murder at an Adin Ross boxing event. (Screenshot/IG)

Brown, who remains out of the country, somewhere in the Middle East, doesn’t look like he has any plans of turning himself in anytime soon. He recently told the four mothers of his seven children to “get a job” because he won’t be sending any child support payments in the near future.

Brown has also denied the charge and says he is the true victim in this situation.

Brown Alleges That Nantambu Stole Millions In Jewelry From Him Three Years Ago In Dubai: Both Accuse The Other Of Stealing Jewlery

“That guy is a fraud, liar, stalker & criminal,” Brown tweeted late Thursday evening, alleging that Nantambu stole millions of dollars of jewelry from him three years ago in Dubai. Nantambu sued Brown in Florida in 2022 and won $968,960 before the case was eventually dismissed. “Then in May he snuck into a gate at the event and came right up to me trying to steal from me and threaten my life,” Brown continued. “That night I was fighting for my life with his intentions.”

That guy is a fraud, liar, stalker & criminal



He was arrested in 2022 for stealing 6 figures of jewelry from me



He then showed up at my show at rolling loud in 2023 trying to assault me



Then in May he snuck into a gate at the event and came right up to me trying to steal from… https://t.co/x6i3PkP50b — AB (@AB84) June 27, 2025

Earlier this month, Brown also claimed on X that he had been “jumped” by several individuals trying to steal his jewelry in Miami last month. “I went home that night and was not arrested,” he added in block capitals.

Sounds like Brown had some real beef with this guy and had a right to defend himself from any aggression that might be harmful. Nantambu might not even be able to show up in court. This could be a case of extortion aimed at Brown. This case will depend on how bad Miami-Dade cops and prosecutors want to stick it to Brown. They definitely want the attention that comes from it